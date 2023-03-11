Bray Wanderers can’t find a way past dogged Longford Town

Jake Walker of Bray Wanderers in action against Dean George of Treaty United in a previous game. The Bray Wanderers man had the best of the chances against Longford Town on Friday night at the Carlisle Grounds.

Bray Wanderers 0

Longford Town 0

For the first time this season, Bray Wanderers failed to find the net as a dogged Longford Town side blunted their sword.

The visitors seemed happy to dig in and make things difficult for the Seagulls and they succeeded. Ian Ryan’s charges did have chances, and, on another day, Jake Walker might have left with the match ball with the three best opportunities falling his way.

For the visit of the Midlanders, Ryan made two changes. Chris Lyons and Ger Shortt dropped out, being replaced by Joe Power and Conor Davis for their first league starts in the Green and White.

Longford centre-half Cian Byrne won’t thank Kyle O’Connor for driving a pass in his direction on the edge of the box after five minutes. He struggled under pressure and fell on the ball hoping the referee might take sympathy and award a free, but he penalised him for handball instead. Dane Massey struck it, but it was a few yards over Jack Brady’s crossbar.

Byrne’s defensive partner Oisin Hand almost handed Bray the lead on eight minutes. He had the ball in his own half and decided to dribble it. He did beat one Bray man but then was rapidly closed down and blocked by Joe Power. The rebound sent Jake Walker clear. He went for power over placement and Jack Brady was equal to the effort.

It wasn’t just the visitors guilty of almost shooting themselves in the foot. Alex Moody took too long plotting his clearance and Jamal Ibrahim stretched out a foot to block it but, thankfully for Moody, it looped harmlessly away from the goal.

The latter stages of the first half became a tennis match. A Longford defender would lash an ambitious ball forward that would easily be cut out and then Bray would return fire in a similar vain. That said; it almost produced the opener. A raking pass from Cole Omorehiomwan saw Walker gamble in behind. It looked to be floating onto his toe but Oisin Hand – at full stretch – got the merest but vitalist of touches to nudge it slightly out of his path.

It took until stoppage time for the second opportunity of the match, and it again fell to the hosts. Shane Elworthy nodded away a Bray cross from the right. Joe Power showed a cool head to cushion it first-time and slip it into Groome in the area. He shifted it onto his right foot and curled a low one towards the far post that Brady brilliantly repelled. The rebound flew at Walker quickly, and he blazed over.

Walker almost had the goal at his mercy four minutes after the interval. A pass was chipped in from the left and De Town hadn’t tracked him, but his first touch just evaded him, and Brady gobbled up the loose ball.

It wasn’t until the 53rd minute that the game had its first corner – a stat that perhaps illustrates the dishevelled nature of the tie.

An exquisite pass from Doona – rolling it around his man with his instep and feeding Ibrahim in the process – saw Ibrahim buy a yard from Omorehiomwan. He then unleased a wicked cross/shot that narrowly missed both the far post and the in-rushing Joshua Giurgi.

Jake Walker was screaming for a penalty on 76 minutes when his shot struck a Longford defender in the midriff in the area. It was almost at point-blank range though, so the referee quickly waved it away.

If any side was going to win this contest late – it was Bray Wanderers.

After halting a Longford counter in the 80th minute, Bray worked it to Ben Feeney on the right of the penalty area. His quick stepover earned him space but his shot was down the throat of Brady for whom it was a routine stop.

Ian Ryan’s side saved the best chance to last. Two minutes into stoppage time, Feeney dug out a cross from the right. It was behind Walker, but he swivelled and met it with an overhead kick. Brady scrambled to it and managed to push it onto the post.

Bray Wanderers: Alex Moody; Conor Crowley, Cole Omorehiomwan, Dane Massey, Max Murphy; Conor Crowley, Guillermo Almirall, Harry Groome; Joe Power, Jake Walker, Conor Davis. Subs: Luka Lovic for Crowley (61); Callum Thompson for Almirall (61); Ben Feeney for Davis (61); Len O’Sullivan for Farrell (72); Scott Browne for Power (84). Not used: Stephen McGuinness, Jack Hudson, Conor Knight, Zach Donohue.

Longford Town: Jack Brady; Shane Elworthy, Cian Byrne, Oisin Hand, Kyle O’Connor; Joshua Giurgi, Aodh Dervin, Viktor Serdeniuk, Mohammed Boudiaf; Gary Armstrong; Jamal Ibrahim. Subs: James Doona for Boudiaf (68); Ross Fay for Armstrong (76); Stephen Meaney for Ibrahim (86); Francis Campbell for Giurgi (86). Not used: Jack Harrington, Adam Verdon, Gavin O’Brien, Evan Farrell, Darragh Lynch.

Referee: Michael Connolly.

Venue: Carlisle Grounds, Bray.