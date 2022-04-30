Bray Wanderers boss says: ‘We’re getting a lot of stick’

Like a mother protecting its young, Pat Devlin is hoping that the club – and his squad – will be getting an easier ride in the near future.

Speaking after the Seagulls failed to win at home yet again this season, the Director of Football expressed concerns about criticisms aimed in their direction and reassured fans that they’re doing all they can to turn things around.

Cobh Ramblers were the sixth team to visit the Carlisle Grounds this season and those six meetings have yielded just three points and three goals although there was plenty to keep the fans interested on Friday at least, as Devlin explains.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen a ball roll across a crossbar but that happened”, Devlin chuckled. “It was a very open game at times. First half, we weren’t good. Second half, we were a bit better. Did we do enough to win it? Obviously not. Did they? Well, Mick (Kelly) brought off a few good saves. We just don’t seem to be able to click at home at all, in any shape or form.

“It was very open. Everyone sort of had a go. They had a go; we had a go. We were looking for three points, they were looking for three points. We made changes but it was very open and could have went either way. We’ve tried everything as humanely possible; we’ve tried different systems; we’ve tried to be more entertaining – we’ve tried everything. That’s all we can do.”

One definite positive to come from Friday was the debut of Ben Feeney. He was held in extremely high regard at Cabinteely, but injury has kept him on the sidelines until now. But the revolving door in the treatment room has not relented.

“It was great to get Ben back. He’s been out for 10 weeks. He hasn’t played a game so to get him back and get him match fit (will be great). We’re a bit stuck now defensively so we have to be careful with who’s playing and who’s not playing so we’ve drafted in one or two young lads – that’s all we can do.”

Those injuries, key experienced men Hugh Douglas and Conor Clifford have both missed chunks of the season, are taking their toll on results but Devlin just hopes they can turn a corner soon to hopefully bring criticism to an end.

“We can’t get the team on the pitch that we wanted to originally for various reasons. It’s been disappointing to say the least. We’re all disappointed, we’re all trying to figure it out and we’re all working hard but we’re getting a lot of stick from journalists, from locals, from everybody. It doesn’t bother me because I know what I’m doing and I’m doing my best but obviously it must bother some players and it must affect them. When you’re getting a bit of stick at home, it makes it very difficult.

“Overall, we can’t complain. Maybe we deserve it! It’s a catch 22 – we’re trying to sort it out and we’ll just keep working at it. That’s all we can do.”