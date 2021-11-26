Bray Wanderers and Cabinteely merger confirmed

The Carlisle Grounds will be the home ground for the new Bray/Cabinteely entity.

Bray Wanderers FC as we know it ceased to exist this morning after the official announcement of the expected merger between the Seagulls and Cabinteely FC was made.

With rumours and speculation swirling in recent weeks, the news will hardly come as a shock to Bray supporters, but it will herald major changes to their beloved club structure and formally ends the role of Niall O’Driscoll at the Carlisle Grounds.

The announcement didn’t outline what the name of the new entity will be although Bray/Cabinteely has been mentioned in media stories since this development was first reported.

Describing the move as “an excellent development” for Irish football, the announcement says that both clubs “have agreed to come together to create a combined new force” at national league football at all levels.”

Former Bray Wanderers boss Pat Devlin will assume the role of Director of Football within the new entity while the Carlisle Grounds will be the official home ground.

“The Chairman of Cabinteely FC, Tony Richardson, will become Chairman of the combined new club - as the current Chairman of Bray Wanderers, Niall O’Driscoll retires from this role after a successful involvement with the club. Current Cabinteely FC Director of Football, Pat Devlin, will take on the role of Director of Football at the merged club,” it was explained.

“The joining together of the clubs has been achieved through the acquisition of a majority shareholding in Bray Wanderers FC Limited,” they added.

“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for our two renowned clubs to establish a great good for football on a local, regional and national level,” said Tony Richardson. “It is also very much in line with FAI encouragement for clubs to seek ways of co-operating more closely together.

“Both clubs have really brilliant people involved, and with an exceptionally proud heritage, where Bray Wanderers was established in 1922 and Cabinteely FC in 1967.

“Both clubs have performed with distinction across all leagues throughout the years. Both are pillars within their communities, and both have fantastic supporters, members and players who have an enormous love of football. It is this love of football that will continue to inspire us all to drive the future success of this endeavour.

“Now, with the coming together of both clubs, we will see a further strengthening of football for the generations to come and a commitment towards the continuing advancement of our combined club, and many partner clubs, for the football communities who we will continue to serve in the months, years and decades ahead.

“I look forward to working with everyone to continue the great progress of both clubs in recent years where, by joining together, we are stronger for the future.”

Retiring Bray Wanderers Chairman Niall O’Driscoll said that the move was “impressive in its vision” and a “logical step”.

“The coming together of Bray Wanderers and Cabinteely Senior FC is impressive in its vision and a logical step that will create a dynamic new influence in Irish football,” he said.

“I’m very proud to have helped to stabilise and strengthen the position and status of Bray Wanderers, which is now on a firm footing and has performed very strongly in the 2021 league, also enabling this excellent new development to take place.

“I express my absolute gratitude and my delight for everyone associated with Bray Wanderers especially all the players, staff, volunteers, sponsors, local businesses and friends who have helped greatly in stabilising such a great club and securing such an exciting future that we announce today. The supporters’ and partner clubs’ continuous support, witnessed in the play-off final, was fantastic and shows that the future going forward is really exciting for everyone alike.

“I’m delighted with the success of our underage system and the progression of many players. This merger will only enhance these opportunities over the coming years. The conveyor belt of top underage players from the last few years, with the committed growth and investment of young talent, is indeed exciting.

“I wish incoming Chairman Tony, and everyone involved, both old and new, every possible success and I look forward to the exciting advancement, progress and success of the merged club,” he added.

The announcement didn’t make reference to how or if the move will affect the links with Co. Wicklow clubs such as Enniskerry and Greystones but it is understood that the long-standing partnership with ‘Joeys’ has ended.

It’s understood that the new entity will have its own crest and that a new jersey will be commissioned.