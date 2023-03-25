Bray Wanderers ‘always have the feeling that we’re never beaten’ says manager Ian Ryan

Ian Ryan hopes his history makers have only just begun. By avoiding defeat on Friday, Bray Wanderers matched a club record stretching all the way back to 1995/96. Their landmark eight games unbeaten (two Leinster Senior Cup fixtures included) has elevated them to second in the First Division.

The most important aspect of Friday’s clash against his former employers for Ryan was probably returning to winning ways after three consecutive draws. He spoke last week of his desire to always go for the jugular – does that include sending a centre-half into the six-yard box during open play in the 69th minute!

“I don’t take credit for that!”, Ryan chuckled. “That’s Cole (Omorehiomwan) showing a bit of determination and a bit of character. Sometimes, we (management) can only do so much on the line and it’s up to the players to do it and the players have delivered every week so far and it’s brilliant.

“We made hard work of the game – we started really well and then our own fault; we gave them two goals. Again, we came out fighting and we got that win and Cole ends up there of his own accord, but he showed brilliant desire to be there, and Max (Murphy) was the same making that overlapping run to put the ball across. There was some really good performances and some really strong characters, and it was great to get a win.”

The word character seems to be discussed every week in Ryan’s post-match interviews and his side showed it in spades yet again to recuperate having lost their early lead. They’ll certainly need character again as they play third placed Cobh Ramblers next week.

“As I’ve said to you before, we always have that feeling that we’re never beaten. It’s hard to buy that and we just seem to have it. It’s brilliant for us going forward. We were made aware that it’s a new record for the club as a start and that’s fantastic and great for us to have but we’re not going to lose the run of ourselves. We know where the club was a couple of months ago and it’s a great start for us, but we are only seven games in.

“They’ve (Cobh) started really well themselves so it will be a tough game. They’ve signed really well during the off-season so it will be a tough game on a tight pitch. We know what to expect when we go down there but we’ll go there with confidence.”

With his two goals on Friday, Ben Feeney ensured he kept his nose ahead of Omorehiomwan in the goalscoring charts. Feeney had to wait until the fourth league game of the season for his first start but presently he looks undroppable.

“The first and second goal were brilliant in all aspects; the way Chris Lyons dropped in, and Harry’s first-time pass combined with Ben’s run and finish. It worked brilliantly for us. Ben is a fantastic talent and he’s only young. He still has a bit to go to learn what he needs to learn but his finishing and his work-rate sets him apart sometimes.”

All eyes are now firmly on St. Colman’s Park next Friday but knowing a Leinster Senior Cup semi-final is somewhere on the horizon is a welcome – but minimal – distraction.

“It looks favourable (the draw); they’re the only non-league side left. We got that bit of history tonight and that’s important – Bray haven’t won anything in a while so we’ll look forward to a semi-final here and hopefully, we get through that into a cup final; albeit the Leinster Senior Cup but all these little small things will shift our momentum towards a positive end.”