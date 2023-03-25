Wicklow

Back to Independent.ie

| 10°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Bray Wanderers ‘always have the feeling that we’re never beaten’ says manager Ian Ryan

There was some really good performances and some really strong characters, and it was great to get a win”

Bray Wanderers manager Ian Ryan was delighted after his side defeated his former club Wexford FC at the Carlisle on Friday night. Expand

Close

Bray Wanderers manager Ian Ryan was delighted after his side defeated his former club Wexford FC at the Carlisle on Friday night.

Bray Wanderers manager Ian Ryan was delighted after his side defeated his former club Wexford FC at the Carlisle on Friday night.

Bray Wanderers manager Ian Ryan was delighted after his side defeated his former club Wexford FC at the Carlisle on Friday night.

braypeople

Daniel Gorman

Ian Ryan hopes his history makers have only just begun. By avoiding defeat on Friday, Bray Wanderers matched a club record stretching all the way back to 1995/96. Their landmark eight games unbeaten (two Leinster Senior Cup fixtures included) has elevated them to second in the First Division.

The most important aspect of Friday’s clash against his former employers for Ryan was probably returning to winning ways after three consecutive draws. He spoke last week of his desire to always go for the jugular – does that include sending a centre-half into the six-yard box during open play in the 69th minute!

Privacy