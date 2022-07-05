Bray Regatta back with a brilliant bang!

AFTER two years away, the Bray Regatta returned last weekend, headlined by an extraordinary senior men’s race.

Eight clubs travelled to Bray for the day’s competition, with 16 races rowed in total.

Stella Maris were the winningest club on the day, with first place in five races, including the senior women’s race, while Wicklow came in with four, Dalkey with five, St. Patrick’s with two, Bray with one, and Fingal with one.

Reflecting on the weekend that was, Bray Rowing Club treasurer Tony Dutton said: “It is always a tough one in Bray with the rocks but it was good. It went well.

“I think the club has undergone a lot of loss of members over the last two years with Covid, so we were running on an organisation of very few, basically, who has experience in running a regatta. In that respect, it was pretty tough on us.

“We got through it in the end and a lot of people stepped up for it, which is good. A lot of new people and ex-members came and helped us on the day.”

The highlight of the day was the men’s senior race, which ended in extraordinary fashion, with both Wicklow and St. Patrick’s coming in at the exact same time to finish joint fourth.

The nature of the race and the overall turnout and festive atmosphere made it a special return after two agonising years away.

“It was neck-and-neck right to the very end. I was at the finish line, actually, right at the very end. We didn’t have a boat in it because we didn’t have the rowers, basically. Some rowed twice. I have never seen a dead heat before and I have been rowing for 30 years.

“It makes it special because we had not had a regatta in two years. Nobody has had regattas. It was nice to even see the other clubs that we haven’t seen in two years. That was nice.

“Hopefully, people will have seen it and they will come down and we will get some new members who want to be actively involved”

U14 girls – 1st: Stella Maris; 2nd: Stella Maris; 3rd: St Michael’s.

U14 boys – 1st: Stella Maris; 2nd: St Patrick’s; 3rd: Stella Maris.

Intermediate Ladies – 1st: Dalkey; 2nd: Fingal; 3rd: Bray.

U16 girls – 1st: Stella Mari; 2nd: Bray; 3rd: Stella Maris.

U16 boys – 1st: St Patrick’s; 2nd: Bray.

U12s – 1st: Wicklow; 2nd: St Patrick’s; 3rd: Stella Maris.

Junior Ladies – 1st: Dalkey; 2nd: Stella Maris; 3rd: St Patrick’s.

Junior Men – 1st: Stella Maris; 2nd: St Michael’s; 3rd: Bray.

Intermediate Men – 1st: Wicklow; 2nd: Stella Maris; 3rd: Bray.

U18 girls – 1st: Bray.

Mixed – 1st: Stella Maris; 2nd: St Michael’s; 3rd: Dalkey.

Senior Ladies – 1st: Stella Maris; 2nd: Fingal; 3rd: Wicklow.

U18 boys – 1st: Wicklow; 2nd: St Michael’s; 3rd: Skerries.

Novice Ladies – 1st: Dalkey; 2nd: Stella Maris; 3rd: Bray.

Novice Men – 1st: Fingal; 2nd: Fingal; 3rd: Stella Maris

Senior Men - 1st place - A TIE! Both Wicklow and St Patrick’s crossed the line at exactly the same time. St Michaels finished in third.