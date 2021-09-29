Bray get their campaign off to a successful start

Bray Emmets kicked off their intermediate football championship campaign with a hard-fought 3-14 to 1-9 win over Valleymount last Thursday. Boosted by the returns of county stars Alanna Conroy, Aoife Gillen, and Mikaela Shelly following Wicklow’s All-Ireland junior championship win, Emmets put in an impressive first-half display to lead 2-8 to 0-5.

Valleymount came back strong in the third quarter but could not overturn Bray’s advantage. Laura Butler was the star of the show for Bray with 2-4, while Conroy chipped in with 1-2; Juliette Fortune (0-3), Lauren Rowe, Shauna Ryan (0-2 each), and Orla O’Keeffe (0-1) rounded out the scoring.

Reflecting on the game, manager John Butler said that he was satisfied with the match but insisted that their previous meeting – a league game that Bray also won – did not have a bearing on the contest.

“Of course, in the league game, we didn’t have out county players back. We had Alannah Conroy back and Mikaela Shelly, as well, so they gave us a bit more strength, so we didn’t really spend a lot of time thinking about them,” he said.

“We were concentrating on how we were going to play and how we want to play; fast moving ball, a good bit of movement and making space up front, and that is what we did do, with the backbone of a good defence.”

Nonetheless, having the likes of Conroy, Gillen, and Shelly back came as a welcome development for Butler and co. Conroy and Gillen, in particular, were spectacular in Wicklow’s All-Ireland final win over Antrim in Croke Park, and carried that momentum into the championship.

“They are Wicklow players. They are All-Ireland champions, so obviously, the quality is there to see, and they just slotted straight back into the team. They have always been club conscious players, as well as county. This year has obviously been very difficult because they were going with county for a substantial moment of time, but they just slotted back in and showed their quality throughout the game.”

When asked if his side had taken the foot off the pedal towards the end of the first half and into the second half before kicking back into gear to see the game out and pick up the win, Butler credited Valleymount for upsetting Bray’s rhythm, while he insisted that such a game would stand to them as the championship wore on.

“Valleymount definitely brought more. They probably got a handle on how we play as the game went on and made it more difficult, and they did move players around, so maybe that is a bit disingenuous to them,” he said.

“From my point of view, I would have said that we should have kicked on.

“We need tough, physical games if we want to go on. An Tóchar are coming up now on Sunday week and they will be a different kettle of fish altogether, and I know they’re playing this Sunday so I will probably pop up to have a look at that.”