Bray Emmets storm to U14 ‘A’ Plate success

The Bray Emmets camogie team who won the under-14 'A' Plate final in Ballinakill on Monday night.

Camogie County Chairman Ivor Lehane presents Bray captain Megan Dunne with the 'A' Plated after her side beat St. Pat's in Ballinakill.

Bray Emmets 7-2

St Patrick’s 0-1

Bray Emmets were crowned under-14 ‘A’ Plate champions after a comprehensive victory over St. Pat’s on Monday night. With the game being played at a very blustery and cold Ballinakill, the skill levels somehow stayed at a very high level and despite the score line, it was a terrific battle between two high quality sides.

Bray Emmets played with the strong wind behind them during the first half, which helped the side transition from defence into attack with ease.

The first score of the game came after five minutes. A rocket of a shot from Bray Emmets corner-forward Iseult Bell was saved tremendously by Pats’ netminder Alex Bruce Tamakloe. The ball then spilled to the back post where Lily Donnelly was on hand to finish and give her side an early lead.

Pats did reply immediately and after some good work from midfield duo Freya and Kayla Renwick, Kayla herself slotted over a fine point.

Bray started to make use of the strong wind and moments later, full-forward Niamh Redmond tried her luck from the guts of 45 yards, her effort was rewarded as the ball dropped beneath the crossbar and into the back of the net.

Pats did look dangerous when they were able to get the ball into their half-forward line, with Reece Hughes and Lily Neville seeing plenty of the ball.

Sadly, for the Wicklow Town side, Bray was on high alert with the likes of Megan Dunne and Siofra Begley on hand to put a halt to potential attacks.

Roisin Hayes added another point for Bray midway through the first half, but it was two quick fire goals on the cusp of half time that opened up a big lead for Bray Emmets.

The first goal came courtesy of a beautiful strike from Clodagh Kenny. Immediately after, Roisin Hayes found the back of the net with a good finish from close range. Bray Emmets led 4-1 to 0-1 at the interval.

Confidence grew further for Bray Emmets from the start of the second period and a well taken point from Clodagh Kenny into the wind helped extend her side’s lead.

Pats continued to put pressure on their opponents but struggled to turn possession and territory from inside the Bray half, into scores.

Bray raised the levels again midway through the second half and after a wonderful run by Roisin Hayes, she finished emphatically into the back of the net.

Megan Cullen added her name to the scoresheet when her effort from distance dropped into the back of the net, and with minutes remaining, they found their seventh goal of the game.

Clodagh Kenny picked the ball up 30 yards from the Pats’ goal. After weaving through tackles effortlessly, she buried the ball into the top corner, putting the icing on the cake for Bray Emmets.

Bray Emmets: Louise McHugh; Jorja Kelly, Christina O’Sullivan, Micah Sammon; Lauren Kennedy, Siofra Begley, Sophie Murray; Megan Dunne (1-0), Nancy Harty; Sadie Croke, Clodagh Kenny (2-1), Roisin Hayes (2-1); Lily Donnelly (1-0), Niamh Redmond (1-0), Iseult Bell. Subs: Ciara Curran for Sophie Murray (31), Olivia Duncan for Jorja Kelly (45), Aine O’Brien for Lauren Kennedy (45).

St. Pats: Alex Bruce Tamakloe; Grace Kelly, Freya Renwick, Caoimhe Lawlor; Aoife O’Sullivan, Aoife Hunter, Katie Lawlor; Roisin Leonard, Kayla Renwick (0-1); Emily Carey, Reece Hughes, Lily Neville; Grace Ryan, Aoife O’Sullivan, Millie Jameson. Subs: Elena Scanlon for Millie Jameson (31), Cadhla Tevan for Grace Ryan (31).

Referee: Ciaran Goff (Glenealy)