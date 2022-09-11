Bray Emmets pushed hard by coming Kiltegan in Senior hurling semi-final

Bray Emmets 1-19

Kiltegan 1-11

As far as tension-filled club championship games go, this Boom & Platform Hire Senior hurling championship semi-final between Bray and Kiltegan was up there with the best of them.

Bray Emmets, chasing the four-in-a-row, roared on by their loyal supporters who assumed their traditional spot on the bank, doing fierce battle with Kiltegan, a club hungry for hurling success, a team transformed in a very short time, a side cheered on by a vocal and passionate following.

And for 58 minutes the Kiltegan faithful had plenty to dream about. Granted, they were trailing by three at that stage and not really looking like they would be able to grab that goal that they needed so badly, but they were still within reach of Paul Carley’s side having led at the break by one after a superb, lung-bursting opening half from David Galway’s outfit.

The roar that went up when Podge O’Toole rifled home a sizzler past Peter O’Reilly after 23 minutes of the first half told you all you needed to know about how much Kiltegan wanted to put the defending champions to the sword and take their place in the county final where they would have every chance of lifting the O’Donoghue Cup. That goal was made possible by the sublime skill of Seanie Germaine who sparkled at times at times in this encounter.

O’Toole’s goal made it 1-5 to 0-4 for Kiltegan and Bray were finding it incredibly hard to live with the tenacity and ferocity of their opponents, best encapsulated in the showings of Colm Keogh, Bryan Kearney, Michael Mangan, Ciaran Harmon, Padraig Byrne, the sweeping Liam Keogh, the excellent Brandon Ryan and the tigerish Mark Murphy while O’Toole was hungry for work.

The dual player had opened the scoring after 30 seconds, but this was answered by a Moorehouse strike from play. Germaine (free), Mark Murphy from distance, and two more frees from Germaine left Kiltegan 0-5 to 0-3 ahead and looking as though they were extremely well placed to dethrone the champions.

Bray were living on scraps. Of their seven points in the opening half, only two came from play, the first and last, and all came from the hurl of Christy Moorehouse, while they notched four wides over the course of a very difficult 30 minutes.

Kiltegan should have been further ahead only for two missed goal chances in the 14th and 21st minutes, but most pleasing from a Bray point of view is that they had dealt with the storm and were still only a point down at the break with the wind at their backs when shooting towards the Rednagh Hill end for the second half.

The major turning point in this game arrived 11 minutes into the second half. Bray’s Diarmuid Masterson, deployed in the full-forward line for some of the first half but returned to his more natural surroundings in the middle of the field from the start of the second, fired in a long ball towards Mikey Boland who was in close to the Kiltegan goal.

Boland made contact with the ball, and it ended up in the back of Luke Byrne’s net, but referee Ciaran Manley immediately signaled a square ball much to the delight of the Kiltegan players and supporters. However, the umpire to the right of the goals reached for the green flag and waved it to the cheers of the Bray supporters.

The Glenealy official consulted with the umpires and the goal was given. At first glance, Boland looked to be inside the small square before the ball arrived, but the umpire was only yards away and regardless of protests or pleas, the goal stood, and the game changed.

Bray had started the second half very positively and were leading by one at that stage after a quartet of points, from Mikey Boland, Moorehouse (two frees) and another class effort from Boland who was starting to win his battle in the Kiltegan full-back line.

The goal pushed Bray four clear and with a massive increase in workrate and hunting from the Bray forwards and midfield, Kiltegan’s chances of hurting them in a significant way at the back were greatly reduced.

Another Moorehouse free opened the gap to five and Padraig Doyle was becoming a major blockage point for long Kiltegan balls as he prowled across the Bray 45.

But Germaine was lethal from placed balls, and he had reduced the Bray lead to three with 12 to go.

Kiltegan were under fierce pressure under their own puck-outs, while along with the burly Doyle on the 45, they also had to deal with the classy John Henderson and it was he who intercepted a Ciaran Harmon ball from deep, fed Masterson who sent it long to Moorehouse and Bray led by four.

Kiltegan battled on. Padraig Byrne shoveled over a fine score from the 45 and Germaine rifled over a 65 after panic in the Bray defence when substitute Seanie Furlong headed for goal only for James Anders to divert the ball out over his own endline. It was really the only clearcut threat on Peter O’Reilly’s goal in the second half.

The lead was down to two with about eight of normal remaining. Moorehouse converted another free, Kiltegan went wide from play. Five to go. Championship hurling.

Kiltegan attack. Shot blocked by Bray. Another assault. Brandon Ryan’s long ball finds only James Anders, but the ball goes to Germaine, he loses to Cian Lohan but Bray go wide at the other end.

Moorehouse from play left Kiltegan needing two scores and you could see Bray growing into this more and more with each passing minute. The likes of Seanie Maloney, Henderson, Padraig Doyle, Masterson, Luke Maloney, Marc Lennon, McMahon, McCormack, Boland, all class hurlers, all thriving in this cauldron of championship warfare, lifting themselves and their supporters with every accurate pass, every successful attack, every determined defence.

In the final moments of the game, it was all Bray. Eoin McCormack hoisted over a stunner, Moorehouse added a free won by Marc Lennon who punched the air with gusto and the majestic Moorehouse added another two (one free) to make it 1-19 to 1-11.

Kiltegan never wilted. They charged forward with only seconds remaining, but John Henderson plucked the ball from the heavens and cleared, and then did so again seconds later and when the final whistle sounded the Wicklow star punched the air in delight as the Bray faithful erupted on the bank.

Kiltegan asked every question of the defending champions that they could on the day. Bray answered every single one emphatically.

They have no intention of relenting.

Bray Emmets: Peter O’Reilly; Ben Kearney, Karl Lacey, Seanie Maloney; Cian Lohan, Padraig Doyle, John Henderson; Diarmuid Masterson, Luke Maloney; Marc Lennon, Ronan McMahon, Eoin McCormack (0-1); Davy Maloney, Christy Moorehouse (0-16, 10f, 1 65), Mikey Boland (1-2). Subs: James Anders for K Lacey (40), Ben McCormack for D Maloney (43), Aaran Murphy for L Maloney (58), Cathal O Dulacháin for R McMahon (60+1).

Kiltegan: Luke Keogh; Colm Keogh, Bryan Kearney, Michael Mangan; Ciaran Harmon, Padraig Byrne (0-1), Liam Keogh; Brandon Ryan, Mark Murphy (0-1); Eoghan Byrne, Sean Murphy, Padge O’Toole (1-1); Aaron Byrne, Kieran Conway, Seanie Germaine (0-8, 8f). Subs: Seanie Furlong for S Murphy (37), Cathal Fitzgerald for A Byrne (45), Eoin O’Neill for P Byrne (57).

Referee: Ciaran Manley (Glenealy)