Bray Emmets off to a flying start with convincing win over Éire Óg

Bray's Mikey Boland has his shot for goal saved by Éire Óg's Dan O'Neill during the Lightning Protection Ireland Senior Hurling Championship clash in Aughrim.

Bray Emmets 5-28

Éire Óg Greystones 2-14

A Bray Emmets supporter below the press box on the bank in Aughrim used the word ‘beautiful’ at least two dozen times when describing the action unfolding in front of him and, to be fair, it wasn’t a bad choice of adjective given the stunning display by the defending champions in their opening-day blitz of Éire Óg.

There’s no doubt that Paul Carley and his management team will be taking a far more realistic and grounded approach when reflecting on this unstoppable display and they will look to a wide count of 12 and several shots short to Dan O’Neill and a certain vulnerability under the long puck-out which resulted in James Cranley firing home a major in the first half but, when all is said and done, this was sublime from the Bray men. Simply sublime.

That every starting player in the half-back, midfield, half-forward and full-forward line scored in this game says a whole lot about firstly, the efficiency of this squad, and secondly, the ambition of this team to climb the summit once again and achieve the four-in-a-row while they’re at it.

Factor in that Christy Moorehouse didn’t even start but bagged three points from play when he came on and Mikey Lee seen no action whatsoever and you have a fairly good gauge of the potential still to be realised by this squad in the championship to come, with part two being their meeting with Carnew Emmets next weekend.

What to say about Éire Óg? It’s hard to see many teams living with Bray Emmets if they play to the standard they are capable of and given the firepower they possess but scoring 2-12 from play against the county champions is no small feat, however they were facing a side in a totally different place in terms of hurling power.

There’s still a possibility of a county semi-final there for Diarmuid Potts’ side but they will have to navigate a way past Carnew and a dogged Avondale to achieve that goal, and there will be nothing easy about either of those challenges.

Bray took a 2-16 to 1-8 lead into the break with the fear being that the final score could be absolutely horrendous given the aplomb and freedom with which they were playing the game.

With Padraig Doyle sitting between his full-back and half-back line like a prowling Gandalf and the peerless John Henderson and impressive Cian Lohan in front of him and the sublime Diarmuid Masterson and classy Luke Maloney in the midfield, Bray had the perfect launchpad for the relentless assault on the Éire Óg defence.

Up at that end were the fleet-footed Mikey Boland, Davy Maloney, Cathal Ó Dúlacháin who were supplied and supported by Marc Lennon, Ronan McMahon and Eoin McCormack.

Leon Browne pointed early doors for Éire Óg to suggest a lively encounter, but the next time they would raise a white flag, through Theo Cullinane at the end of the first quarter, Bray led by 1-8 to 0-2, with a bomb from Henderson, a goal from Ronan McMahon after a ridiculously wonderful kick-pass from Cathal Ó Dúlacháin, and further points from Mikey Boland (two, one free), Marc Lennon, Padraig Doyle (two, one free), Luke Maloney and Diarmuid Masterson accounting for their total.

Bray were ruthless in possession and scored from all angles and all distances. Cathal Ó Dúlacháin added their second major after Dan O’Neill had saved from Mikey Boland and while Éire Og would enjoy a much better second quarter with their goal coming from Cranley after Bray failed to deal with a monster puck-out from O’Neill, they still went in trailing by 2-16 to 1-8.

Filled with determination and gusto, Bray pushed the boot down hard on the restart with Cian Lohan from distance and Mikey Boland with a machine-gun hat-trick of points in a matter of seconds powering them out to a 2-20 to 1-8 lead three minutes into the second half.

At 2-22 to 1-8 (Masterson and Boland from a free), Éire Óg watched on as Christy Moorehouse was introduced with Eoghan Potts taking up the marking duties.

A quick 1-1 from the outstanding Masterson made it 3-23 to 1-9 and although Andy Walsh grabbed a second major for Éire Óg there was just no stopping Bray Emmets as they added goals from Davy Maloney and Eoin McCormack and another collection of superb points, three of them from the hurl of Moorehouse.

Peter O’Reilly was solid in goals with excellent restarts for the most part and the full-back line of Karl Lacey at full-back and James Anders and Seanie Maloney coughed up just 1-3 from play from Cranley and Andy Walsh.

The point being that on this beautiful Saturday evening in Aughrim, there were very few weaknesses exposed. Whether any other team in this championship has the firepower and tactical nous to unlock or disrupt this machine to a sufficient level remains to be seen, but it’s going to be thrilling as we make the journey to find out.

Bray Emmets: Peter O’Reilly; James Anders, Karl Lacey, Seanie Maloney; John Henderson (0-1), Padraig Doyle (0-2, 1f), Cian Lohan (0-2); Diarmuid Masterson (1-4), Luke Maloney (0-1); Marc Lennon (0-1), Ronan McMahon (1-1), Eoin McCormack (1-2); Davy Maloney (1-1), Mikey Boland (0-10, 6f), Cathal Ó Dúlacháin (1-0). Subs: Christy Moorehouse (0-3) for E McCormack (38), Eoin McCormack for Luke Maloney (45), Luke Maloney for J Anders (54)

Éire Óg Greystones: Dan O’Neill; Peter Keane, Billy Cuddihy, Kris Flynn; Theo Cullinane (0-1), Michael Arrigan, Eoghan Potts; Sean Lawless, Shane Nolan (0-1); Stephen Kelly, Nathan Unwin, Michael Walsh (0-4); Andrew Walsh (1-1), Leon Browne (0-1), James Cranley (1-5, 2f). Subs: Thade Shanahan for M Arrigan (43), Neil Browne for K Flynn (43), Bill O’Toole (0-1) for S Nolan (50).

Referee: Ciaran Manley (Glenealy)