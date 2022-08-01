Bray Emmets looking good after strong showing against Kiltegan

Bray Emmets 2-12

Kiltegan 0-12

Bray Emmets kicked off their 2022 Boom & Platform Hire Senior Football Championship in impressive fashion with a 2-12 to 0-12 victory over a Kiltegan side who never got going in the County Grounds in Aughrim on Sunday.

That Victor Doyle’s charges were even still alive in this game at half-time will give Bray boss Shane Smith something to think about given that his men had cut the West Wicklow outfit apart on five or six occasions in those opening 30 minutes but only bulged the net twice.

Key to Bray’s attacking threat was the performance of Marc Lennon who caused havoc in the Kiltegan defence time and time again with his surging runs and neat lay offs, with Des Kelly in the 12th minute and the very impressive Brian Nesbitt in the 23rd minute registering those all-important majors.

The endlessly class Dara Ó Hannaidh wore 15 for this game but immediately retreated to a sweeper position in front of Kiltegan dangerman Seanie Furlong when the ball was thrown in, and the fact that Seanie was held scoreless from play is testament to Ó Hannaidh’s and Sam Kearney’s performance.

An early wide and a shot dropped short to Paul O’Keeffe were the slightest of hints of the frustrating hour that was to follow for Kiltegan but a big drive through the middle ended with Rory Finn firing over with three on the clock for the opening score of the game. Bray had a shot dropped short by Paul Cunningham and a wide from Des Kelly in that same timeframe.

A sweet dummy from Ciaran Harmon bought him the time and space to increase the Kiltegan lead but a fisted effort from Cunningham after five got Bray off the mark.

Bray’s threat in front of goal began to materialise in a big way. Paul Cunningham collected a neat ball from Marc Lennon, but the effort dribbled wide. Lennon released Cunningham moments later, but Daniel Troy saved smartly and Kiltegan were sailing close to the wind in terms of a penalty with 10 on the clock but referee Kieron Kenny kept a close eye on Brian Nesbitt and ruled the Kiltegan defending above board.

A Paul Cunningham free was followed by the goal that had been coming. Lennon was heavily involved again, his long, delicious ball to Des Kelly and the green flag was waving with 13 gone, Bray leading 1-2 to 0-2.

Kiltegan didn’t panic. Seanie Furlong popped over two frees coughed up by a stubborn Bray defence and Colm Keogh was shifted out the field to try to neutralise Lennon’s threat.

But it would have little effect. Cunningham from a free was followed by another missed goal chance for Bray and then a superb theft of possession by Shane Lohan at centre-back from the Kiltegan kick-out released Bray on a flowing attack that ended with Nesbitt rifling home to the bottom corner.

Kiltegan were rattled in a big way at 2-3 to 0-4 after 23 minutes but a fine Podge O’Toole effort helped them gather their thoughts. O’Toole was now operating at centre-forward with Cathal Fitzgerald shifted to midfield.

Des Kelly swept over a free after 25 but impressive defending from Stephen Farrell set Kiltegan off on a move that ended with Rory Finn screwing over off his left to make it 2-4 to 0-6 at the break on a beautiful day in Aughrim.

Kiltegan would add a wide and a shot dropped short to Paul O’Keeffe in the remaining moments of the first half while Paul Cunningham would miss for Bray but the world and his mother expected long ball down on top of Seanie Furlong in the second half at the dressing room end when play resumed.

A stunning Ciaran Harmon point from a free off the ground got us up and running in the second half but great work by Cathal McGee, who was very busy in this game, saw possession robbed from Kiltegan yet again and Des Kelly did the rest, 2-5 to 0-7.

A bomb from Aaron Murphy from distance after seven left five between the teams with half shouts of penalty from Kiltegan moments before after Adam Wynne had been dispossessed by the Bray defence in the square.

Rory Finn chipped away at the Bray lead with a nice score and substitute Gavin Rochford blasted over when a goal seemed the likely outcome after he collected a ball from none other than Marc Lennon.

Podge O’Toole and Seanie Furlong (free) nibbled away at the Bray advantage with two points before Mark Cullen replied for Bray after good work from Nesbitt and Rochford with 18 gone, 2-8 to 0-10.

Another Rory Finn point was answered ruthlessly by Shane Smith’s side as Des Kelly lofted over a free, Gavin Rochford fired over an excellent score from play and Shane Lohan bagged a sweet score to make it 2-11 to 0-11 after 27 minutes and no way back for Kiltegan by the looks of it.

A move between Seanie Furlong and Podge O’Toole that was lost to Bray pretty much summed up Kiltegan’s day in the 60th minute.

Away went Bray up the field and Ben Kearney’s wicked shot was saved well by Daniel Troy at the expense of a point. Bray had been ravenous on breaking ball all day, and Kiltegan had coughed it up with very little argument.

Rory Finn would bring the scoring to a close and Bray march on to face Rathnew this weekend and very few will back against them to make further progress.

Bray Emmets: Paul O’Keeffe; Dara Ó Hainnaidh, Sam Kearney, Cathal Ó Dulachain; Ben McCormack, Shane Lohan (0-1), Ben Kearney (0-1); Eoin McCormack, Rory Breslin; Cathal McGee, Marc Lennon, Arron Murphy (0-1); Des Kelly (1-3, 2f), Paul Cunningham (0-3, 2f), Brian Nesbitt (1-0). Subs: Gavin Rochford (0-2) for P Cunningham (40), Mark Cullen (0-1) for R Breslin (40), Cian Lohan for B Nesbitt (49), Finn Tracey for B McCormack (57), David Martin for A Murphy (58).

Kiltegan: Daniel Troy Colm Keogh, Blaine Harmon, John Farrell; Liam Keogh, Stephen Farrell, Bryan Kearney; Rory Finn (0-5, 1f), Podge O’Toole (0-2); Aaron Byrne, Cathal Fitzgerald, Brandon Ryan; Adam Wynne, Seanie Furlong (0-3, 3f), Ciaran Harmon (0-2, 1f). Subs: Shane Lennon for B Ryan (40), Derek Daly for A Wynne (46), Mike Foley for S Farrell (50), Colm O’Connor (60)

Referee: Kieron Kenny (Tinahely)