Bray Emmets looking good after big win over AGB

AGB 0-4

Bray Emmets 5-8

A clinical, attacking display from Bray Emmets proved too much for a young AGB side at a sun-drenched Pearse’s Park on Wednesday evening. Bray’s composure throughout the game and willingness to run off the shoulder proved to be the main difference.

Despite the score line, there were positives for AGB to take and a couple of their players like Annie Conroy and Aoife Kavanagh showed that they do have the attacking output to cause teams trouble.

The hosts were dealt a huge blow within 30 seconds and straight from throw in, midfielder Shauna Douglas rattled the ball into the back of the net.

Immediately from the resulting goal kick, the north Wicklow side turned the ball over and a dangerous ball into the ever-lively Anna Craig saw the green flags waved for a second time in the opening two minutes.

Laura Butler increased her side’s lead shortly after with a cracking point on the half turn, but AGB reduced the deficit with frees from Roisin O’Reilly and Aoife Kavanagh.

Laura Butler and Mikaela Shelley added another couple of points before a great ball from Una O’Grady found Katrina Smyth in acres of space inside the 13-yard line.

Smyth slotted the ball past Aine Ni Chonchuir in the AGB net with great composure, extending their advantage.

Smyth had no intentions to take her foot off the gas as she added another two well taken points. With half time looming, Bray scored their fourth goal of the evening through a long-range effort from pacey wing back Erica Brierton.

Bray Emmets led 4-5 to 0-2 at the interval.

The second period didn’t have the same level of scoring that the first did, but the entertainment and performance levels remained the same.

Across the pitch there was some fantastic battles, notably in the centre of the park.

AGB’s Naomi Devereux and Lizzie Bourke worked tirelessly up against Bray’s impressive duo of Alice Fitzgerald and Shauna Douglas.

Although it was a difficult task for the AGB backline, players like Zara Fennell and Emer Cullen did all they could to cut out a number of Bray attacks.

Katrina Smyth added the half’s first two scores, but midway through the half, Bray sat back slightly and invited a period of AGB pressure.

AGB centre forward Annie Conroy was instrumental in linking play for the home side and it was her run through the centre of the park which set up Roisin O’Reilly for a well taken point.

Aoife Kavanagh added another score for AGB, but Bray Emmets raised the tempo yet again and after a fantastic team move, wing forward Una O’Grady slotted over another point.

With full-time beckoning, a sublime strike from the guts of 20 yards from Mikaela Shelley flew into the top corner, rounding off a valuable win for Bray Emmets.

AGB: Aine Ni Chonchuir; Grainne Flynn, Doireann Kavanagh, Ellie Doran; Zara Fennell, Niamh Geoghegan, Emer Cullen; Naomi Devereux, Lizzie Bourke; Muireann O’Connor, Annie Conroy, Ciara Lancaster; Aoife Kavanagh (0-2, 2f), Roisin O’Reilly (0-2, 1f), Lucie Kindlon.

Bray Emmets: Amy Butler; Emma Doyle, Jane Butler, Emily Deveney; Juliette Fortune, Orla O’Keefe, Erica Brierton (1-0); Alice Fitzgerald, Shauna Douglas (1-0); Aoife Gillen, Mikaela Shelley (1-1), Una O’Grady (0-1); Anna Craig (1-0), Laura Butler (0-2), Katrina Smyth (1-4).

Referee: Brian Foley



