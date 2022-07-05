Bray Emmets hold off recovery from Rocks/Kilcoole

Bray Emmets 5-15

Rocks/Kilcoole 3-15

A strong second-half comeback wasn’t enough for Arklow Rocks Parnells/Kilcoole as Bray Emmets came out on top in this high-scoring game in the first round of the Minor hurling championship.

Bray, with home advantage, flew out of the blocks quickly with centre-forward Adam Prunty driving through the opposition defence to grab his side’s first goal of the game.

Not to be deterred, the visitors pushed forward and got their first goal, that from wing back Adam O’Leary who finished well to level the tie.

The first half then turned into a dead ball competition between the centre-forwards on both sides. Prunty hit five scores in a row, two from 65s, before adding three more frees to his tally. Bray midfielder Liam Egan opened his account from play after the flurry of frees.

The home side, who were flying at this point, added two well taken goals as both corner-forwards, Willie Cash and Darragh Ward, raised green flags, one after the other.

Prunty slotted a minor from play before the Arklow/Kilcoole unit responded. With the game heading towards the break the visitors pushed forward and this resulted in centre forward Willie Cash slotting four frees while his first cousin and namesake added one more score for the home side to extend their lead.

After the game’s resumption, Egan added two more white flags for his side.

Cash was keeping the visitors in the game with his expertly taking frees as he fired over two more.

Arklow Rocks/Kilcoole then narrowed the gap when Niall O’Donovan managed to bundle the ball into the net.

Liam Murphy came up from centre-back to further improve the situation for the visitors but Bray started to empty their bench and substitute Donnacha MacMaoláin made an instant impact, grabbing his side’s fourth goal.

Egan added yet another score moments later before Cash landed another place ball and wing back Bartley Crummy split the posts with a long-range effort.

The ever-dangerous Cash stemmed the tide with a well-taken point for the home team.

The visitors were then reduced to 14 men when Liam Murphy was shown a straight red for an off-the-ball incident. This seemed to spur them on as they fired over the next three points, from O’Donovan and two Cash scores.

Conor Broderick managed to get his name on the scoreboard with a free from close in for Bray Emmets, but Tiernan Gahan then came off the bench to fire to the net while Dale Van Dalen pointed from out wide for the visiting team.

With the tie getting tighter Bray scored one against the run of play with full-forward Tristan Doherty raising the white flag before that man Cash drove in another goal to effectively finish the tie off.

Conor O’ Mahony drove two fierce efforts towards the goal for Arklow Rocks/Kilcoole but his efforts flew just over.

Liam Egan fired over the insurance score for his side shortly afterwards, leaving six between them at the final whistle.

Bray Emmets: Adam Windsor; Ronan Hogan, Tadhg Treacy, Senan Croke; Éanna Hayes, Séan Kenny, Finn Redmond; Conor Broderick (0-1), Liam Egan (0-5); Ryan Harrison, Adam Prunty (1-6, 3f 2 65s), Ciarán Kelly; Darragh Ward (1-0), Tristan Doherty (0-1), Willie Cash (2-2). Subs: Donnacha MacMaolain (1-0) for Darragh Ward, Matthew McGovern for Senan Croke.

Arklow Rock Parnells/Kilcoole: Cian Redmond; Donnacha Murphy, Miley Connors, Padraig Kelly; Bartley Crummy (0-1), Liam Murphy (0-1), Adam O’Leary (1-0); Darragh Shannon, Ben Campbell; Dale Van Dalen (0-1), Willie Cash (0-9, 8f), Niall O’Donovan (1-1); Jack O’Reilly, Conor O’Mahony (0-2), Chris Horan. Subs: Tiernan Gahan (1-0) for Jack O’Reilly, Adam O’Farrell for Chris Horan.

Referee: Ciaran Manley (Glenealy)