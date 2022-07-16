Bray boss says there’s ‘no throwing in the towel’ after disappointing defeat to Treaty

Just because they can’t get the job done, Pat Devlin isn’t willing to down tools. Friday’s defeat against Treaty United means that the Seagulls must close a 12-point gap in just nine matches; having achieved just 21 points from their previous 23 matches.

Devlin knows that the die is cast but he isn’t about to start phoning it in. He was left deflated yet again having watched Bray Wanderers shoot themselves in the foot against the Limerick outfit, but he knows that despite failure in the short-term, it is long-term success he has his eyes on.

“They’re over for us I think (the play-offs). We are where we are; the table doesn’t lie. They’re 12 points ahead of us and they don’t make mistakes; we do.

“Tonight again – very bad start to the game. Bad, bad penalty to give away and we huffed and puffed to get back into the game but then, of course, the second goal was another bizarre goal – the story of our season.

“There’s no point in trying to make excuses. We didn’t play particularly well tonight. They waited for us to make mistakes and we did – and we were punished.

“We’re six months into a new project, (you have to) have a bit of pride in what you’re trying to achieve and what you’re trying to do. We’ve 27 points to play for and a cup game; you have to turn up for work every day. You can’t just say no. Tonight, some people didn’t turn up. What we have to do is try to figure out why and try and move it forward.

“We’ve some good people in there but at this moment in time, it’s just not going well for them and it’s frustrating for everybody to see the two goals going in tonight and the fashion they went in. It’s repetitive –it’s happening so many times, so we just have to address it again and get going again.

“There’s no throwing in the towel or walking away from it. We’re six months into this project, it’s like a new club – we’re trying to build it and get things right and do things right.

“I don’t think anyone goes out on purpose to make those mistakes, but it is frustrating.”

Those frustrations weren’t aided when Joe Gorman was sent off 40 minutes into his second debut for the club.

“It was bizarre, again. And totally unacceptable. You bring someone in, you hope that he’s going to help you defensively because we wanted cover and that’s what he was there for. It was a stupid thing to do.... Paul Fox nearly had a broken ankle, and the player gets a yellow card, so where’s the consistency with that? But then you’re only nit-picking and you’re trying to defend the undefendable. When things go bad, they go bad!”

Even when asked about positives – the reappearance of Hugh Douglas on the bench – the positivity was in the minority.

“He’s back on the bench. He’s not 100 per cent - he needs games. It’s a start.”