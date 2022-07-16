Wicklow

Bray boss says there’s ‘no throwing in the towel’ after disappointing defeat to Treaty

They waited for us to make mistakes and we did – and we were punished’

Daniel Gorman

Just because they can’t get the job done, Pat Devlin isn’t willing to down tools. Friday’s defeat against Treaty United means that the Seagulls must close a 12-point gap in just nine matches; having achieved just 21 points from their previous 23 matches.

Devlin knows that the die is cast but he isn’t about to start phoning it in. He was left deflated yet again having watched Bray Wanderers shoot themselves in the foot against the Limerick outfit, but he knows that despite failure in the short-term, it is long-term success he has his eyes on.

