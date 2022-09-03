Bray boss Pat Devlin looking forward to ‘tough ask’ in Limerick

Pat Devlin was happy with the win but feels that his side have played better in other games and ended up losing.

The curtain is coming down on Bray Wanderers’ season, but Ben Feeney is making a late charge to be the starring man. Pat Devlin – like both of Feeney’s finishes – was short and sweet having witnessed Bray Wanderers record just their second home victory of the season on the back of their excellent victory in Eamonn Deacy Park.

With an outside chance of sixth spot the potential pinnacle of their season, Devlin isn’t about to jump on the hype train just because his side have strung two victories together, but it was pleasing for him to land a second victory at the Field of Dreams.

‘We’ve played better than tonight and lost games. Tonight, we didn’t play particularly well but took our goals well and kept a clean sheet. It was a very good performance from our back four. We missed Conor (Clifford) badly, we missed Kevin Knight badly. Conor McManus (was missed) as well. People don’t see these things; they only see the result. It was a good win."

‘They’re two wins. That’s it. Galway was good. Tonight was good in a different way. We’d a few tired legs out there for some strange reason; we’d some poor performances but a win is a win. There was two great goals from Ben; delighted with it.”

The flipside of Feeney’s fine form is that he is putting himself in the shop window ahead of the off-season, but Devlin has already begun planning for 2022 – finances pending.

‘Everything starts now. It started six or eight weeks ago really. We’re looking at all different options and whatever we can do and whatever we can do to improve it. Without money, it’s not easy. But we’ll do our best – as we’ve always done.’

Devlin has opted for a back three in Bray’s last two outings – both of which yielded victories. But Devlin admitted that it was a tactic borne out of necessity rather than choice ahead of another trip to Limerick which he is relishing.

‘Depending on who is available and who is not – personnel dictates what system we play.

‘If the right players are available, then you can do whatever you can but if they’re not, they’re not. Then you have to change.

“Tough ask. We look forward to going for a win down there. We should have won down there the last time.

‘We look forward to it.’