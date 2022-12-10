Bray becomes a Wicklow hurling wonderland as Carley's men deliver ‘magical’ Leinster club crown

Bray Emmets manager Paul Carley with his daughters Kate and Niamh after the Leinster final victory over Trim in Bray.

“Magical,” was how Bray Emmets captain fantastic Marc Lennon summed up his side’s victory over Meath champions Trim not long after the final whistle of the AIB Leinster Intermediate Club Championship decider played in Bray on Saturday afternoon.

And there’s hardly a better word than that to capture exactly what this seismic achievement by a Wicklow hurling team and the way they captured this precious title means to not just Bray Emmets but to the entire county.

Paul Carley’s men played this game like hurlers with a massive point to prove. From the outstanding Peter Reilly in goals to Cathal Ó Dulacháin who was the final substitute to come on in front of a vocal and passionate home support, Bray Emmets had the look of a side who were not going to be denied.

Their disappointing exit at the hands of a quality Oylegate-Glenbrien outfit last year fuelled the fire to a certain extent and they were savagely determined to right those wrongs and answer all questions asked about their hurling credentials in the wake of that defeat.

Let no-one ask such a question ever again. Bray Emmets have provided the answer.

Full credit to Paul Carley and his backroom team in the aftermath of this momentous victory. Any changes that have ever been required have been made and any improvements needed have always been found and his five-year hunt for this title has proved successful in the sweetest way possible.

Back in that first team meeting with the Wexford native not long after the golden era of John Henderson had come to an end, Paul Carley said to the Bray players that they would win a Leinster club title in the foreseeable future.

That may have seemed like a fairly ambitious thing to say at the time but perhaps that has more to do with our outlook on things in Wicklow more than the talent and ability of our hurlers.

So, where was this game won and lost? Paul Carley said in his preview interview that the team who worked the hardest would win. And, so it was.

It’s amazing to think that even though Bray Emmets seemed to come off second best in the breaking and ruck ball stats, they were still always in control of this game, and that has to be down to work rate, pure, savage, unbridled work rate.

Trim never led in this game. And they were only level twice, at 0-7 apiece and 0-8 apiece with 27 and 34 gone. They weren’t helped by nine wides and numerous superb saves from Peter Reilly and one vital block from Cian Lohan, but they could never overtake Bray Emmets on the scoreboard or in the Wicklow champions’ defence where the warriors like Ben Kearney, James Anders and the stunningly effective Seanie Maloney ruled with iron fists throughout.

Bray had a wonderful start. Paul Carley sent Padraig Doyle up into full-forward for the opening phases and the home side led by 0-4 to 0-0 in a matter of minutes as Mikey Boland and Christy Moorehouse gobbled up two points each.

Of huge concern to Bray were the performances of James Toher at centre-back and James Murray at half-forward but Bray captain Marc Lennon put in a dogged and determined 50 minutes on Toher to limit his impact while Murray was never allowed shine by the Bray half-back line. A casual observer might think that Lennon, Bray’s natural born leader, didn’t dominate in terms of possession but the fact that Toher didn’t either is the only stat that should be considered.

Trim steadied and began to find their feet. It was 0-4 to 0-3 after 13, the game broken up by stoppages and injuries.

A bomb from Padraig Doyle who had since returned to the half-back line pushed Bray two ahead as the low winter sun caused havoc in the eyes of the Bray forwards and Trim defenders in the opening half.

The impressive Murray made it a one-point game from a free after 17 but the lead was back to two when the classy Luke Maloney rifled over following a sensational rob on the gallop through the middle. It was as inspiring a score as any team could hope for.

A pick up by Toher in the Trim defence afforded Christy the chance from a free and the reliable Bray star obliged with 22 gone, 0-7 to 0-4.

Two Trim wides did nothing for Jimmy Canty’s men’s hopes with Tipperary star Eoin Kelly prowling the sideline in an advisory role for the Meath side.

Trim got on top in terms of breaking ball around this stage of the game and they were level at 0-7 apiece after 27, two Murray frees and a bomb from out near the sideline from tricky full-forward Alan Douglas.

A Moorehouse free after a stupid foul on Mikey Boland left Bray ahead but then a significant moment arrived in the game. A foul by Trim’s Diarmuid Higgins after the ball had been played was drawn to the referee’s attention by the linesman. With the Trim defender having already picked up a yellow for a foul on John Henderson with just four minutes on the clock, this resulted in Kevin Brady flashing a red card.

A Trim free and a fine effort from Luke Maloney left Paul Carley’s men 0-9 to 0-8 ahead and a man to the good when the half-time whistle sounded.

Mikey Boland provided the home support with plenty to cheer about when he rifled over from the wing with 30 seconds gone in the second half, the ball coming from the wickedly talented Diarmuid Masterson who had a tremendous game.

Peter Reilly pulled off a vital save moments later and Cian Lohan stopped the follow up shot at the cost of a 65 that was fired over by Murray with three gone.

Ronan McMahon and Ben Kearney had entered the fray at the break, and both had superb showings.

A majestic score from Moorehouse and a stunner from Boland left Bray 0-12 to 0-9 clear and the home supporters started to really believe.

Where Trim were mopping up breaking ball in the first half, now it was the turn of Cian Lohan, Seanie Maloney, John Henderson and Padraig Doyle to become the rocks upon which the hopes of the Trim supporters were dashed.

A sloppy Bray clearance resulted in Pa Ryan firing over and the deficit was back to a single point when James Andrews split the sticks with what would become Trim’s final score of the game after 12 minutes of the second half.

On charged Bray. Fueled by the fitness instilled in the side by Jak Lawrence, driven on by the belief crafted and moulded by the work and dreams of the likes of Pat Lee and John Henderson and the army of underage coaches who have helped create this formidable side who fully deserve the respect of the entire county of Wicklow, they rampaged down the home straight.

Points from the outstanding Christy Moorehouse (four, two frees) and the classy Mikey Boland pushed Bray 0-17 to 0-11 clear, but it was the bravery and tenacity of the defence and midfield that held the Meath champions out when they came hunting for match-saving goals with shot after shot blocked and saved in the dying moments.

The strength of Bray’s bench was on display late on with Daire Henderson, Arran Murphy and Cathal Ó Dulacháin coming on for soldiers who had given their all to the cause.

The final whistle brought roars of relief and delight. Any notion that supporters would stay off the pitch would prove ridiculous. This was Bray’s moment. This was a community event. Proud parents, partners, brothers, sisters, young supporters seeking autographs from the likes of Padraig Doyle and Marc Lennon, proud hurling men and women and the hard-working club members that make this vibrant entity tick and thrive on the Dublin border stormed the pitch to swallow up their heroes in a magical moment on a beautiful December afternoon.

We haven’t enjoyed many days like this in Wicklow over the years, but we did today. And with Bray leading the charge and showing what belief and effort can do, here’s hoping that we can enjoy many more days like this in years to come.

Limerick’s Monaleen await Paul Carley’s men in next weekend’s All-Ireland Intermediate club semi-final which will be played in Tullamore on Sunday at 1pm.

Eoin Brislane’s side defeated Bruff in the Limerick Premier Intermediate hurling final and toppled St Josephs Doora Barefield of Clare in the Munster semi-final before accounting for Tipperary’s Roscrea in the provincial decider.

They’ll be a serious challenge but this Bray Emmets side need fear nobody!

Bray Emmets: Peter Reilly; Ben Kearney, James Anders, Seanie Maloney; Cian Lohan, Padraig Doyle (0-1), John Henderson; Diarmuid Masterson, Luke Maloney (0-2); Marc Lennon (capt.), Davy Maloney, Eoin McCormack; Mikey Boland (0-5), Christy Moorehouse (0-9, 5f), Brian Nesbitt. Subs: Daire Henderson for D Maloney (blood, 15, reversed on 22); Ronan McMahon for E McCormack (H/T), Ben McCormack for B Nesbitt (H/T); Daire Henderson for M Lennon (52), Arran Murphy for D Maloney (56), Cathal Ó Dulacháin for L Maloney (60+1).

Trim: Charlie Ennis; Ciaran O’Rourke, Gerard Dwane, Ben Holden; Diarmuid Higgins, James Toher (capt.), Conor Quigley; Dylan Farrell, David Murtagh (0-1); James Murray (0-6, 5f, 1 65), James Andrews (0-1), Pa Ryan (0-1); Mikey Cole, Alan Douglas (0-2), Joey Cole. Subs: Gary Fleming for C O’Rourke (17), Ian Birmingham for J Cole (37), Danny Coleman for G Dwane (inj, 41); Neil Heffernan for M Cole (48), Brian Dowling for I Birmingham (60+3).

Referee: Kevin Brady (louth)