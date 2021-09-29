Brave ’Stones fall

Michelle Colgan of Greystones RFC is tackled by Monica Bannon of Longford RFC during the Bank of Ireland Paul Cusack plate final match between Greystones and Longford at Tullow RFC in Carlow.

From the high and excitement of their semi-final win against Tallaght just over a week ago, Greystones Women were brought crashing down to earth by a strong and physical Longford RFC side in the final of the Leinster branch Paul Cusack Plate competition played at Tullow RFC last Saturday.

The final score, 43 points to nil in favour of the side from the northwest of the province, flattered the victors but was nonetheless testament to the side who made the most of their possession and proved unerringly accurate with ball in hand.

Indeed, it was the Longford side’s ability to turn defence into devastatingly accurate attack that proved the difference as they ran in a total of seven tries, two from opportunistic interceptions picked off as the Greystones women fought hard to find a way into the game.

Greystones players fought to the end with Leah O’Doherty very much to the fore and Emer Meagher also showing with some big carries.

Ana Iraizoz crossed for what looked like a deserved score on the stroke of half-time but was judged to have been held up.

Despite this setback Greystones team manager Paul Mahon sees a bright future for his young side with no fewer than seven players making their rugby playing debuts in this year’s cup campaign adding to the squad’s strength in depth and gaining experience that will come to fruition as the season unfolds.

Paul adds that new players are always welcome to join in.

The whole squad will take the learnings from this defeat and plan for a quick turnaround with preparations already in hand for the start of their Leinster Womens League division 3 campaign that kicks off next Sunday with the visit of Naas to Dr Hickey Park.

They will also have an eye on a date just six weeks into the league season when they are presented the opportunity to travel to Longford looking forward to a rematch and no doubt determined to show they are a far better side than Saturday’s result implied.