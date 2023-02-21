Brave Greystones bow out of National Cup after narrow loss to Peamount United

Greystones United 1

Peamount United 3

Greystones United have bowed out of the SFAI National Cup following a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Peamount United at Woodlands on Sunday morning.

The Seahorses played well but two second-half goals saw the Dublin club book their spot in the next round.

The hosts nearly got off to a dream start five minutes into the match. Poppy Smith tackled Peamount defender Ruby Boland in a very dangerous area. She shot for goal, but the ball went agonisingly wide of the near post.

The Wicklow side did, however, open the scoring three minutes later by way of an own goal in their favour.

Peamount’s Carla Kelly passed the ball back to her goalkeeper Isabel Moore who could not get to it on time before it fortuitously rolled into the net to give Stones the lead.

With just over 20 minutes played, Greystones nearly doubled their advantage. Kitty O’Beirne played Juliette White through for a one-on-one. The shot was saved by Moore, but O’Beirne was there to follow up, her rebound sailing just over the crossbar.

The visitors then created an opportunity of their own four minutes later.

Ailbhe White set up Ann Alvero in a brilliant position, but Greystones netminder Aoife Dempsey rushed out and dived on the ball before the attacker could get her shot off.

The game was wide open now, the hosts going close straight after surviving the previous attack. Emily O’Driscoll played a one-two with Kate Patchell before trying her luck, the ball going just wide and into the side netting.

It was not long before the away side would equalise. Alvero secured possession by making a tackle just inside the opposing half and ran towards goal with the ball. Dempsey ran out in attempt to smother the shot, but the forward lobbed the ball over the head of the goalkeeper and into the back of the net.

Two minutes after levelling, Peamount nearly took the lead. Doireann Dowdall cleared a cross into the Greystones box. The ball fell for Boland, and she shot over the crossbar. This was the last major action before the half-time whistle, the teams not to be separated in the first half as they went into the break level at 1-1.

But that stalemate was to be short-lived as Peamount took the lead almost as soon as the second half got underway. White crossed the ball into the box from a free kick out wide.

Alvero got on the end of it and tapped it to teammate Robyn Murphy who fired it into the bottom right corner of the Greystones net.

The Seahorses went very close to equalising a few minutes later. Patchell split the Peamount defence with a well-weighted pass for White. The forward shot past goalkeeper Moore, but the effort was well cleared off the line by the last defender.

The Dublin side held out well for most of the remainder of the match. However hard the hosts tried, they could not break through and create any clear-cut goalscoring opportunities.

It was the away side who went close to doubling their lead in stoppage time following a lot of defending.

Alvero broke through the heart of the defence for a one-on-one, but Dempsey saved to just about keep her team in with a chance of taking the game to extra-time.

But it was not to be as Peamount’s Alvero added a third just before the final whistle. In the fourth minute of additional time, she won the ball off a Greystones defender and stroked it into the bottom corner to double her team’s advantage.

The referee blew up for full-time immediately after the home side restarted the match and Peamount ran out winners by a final score of 3-1.

Greystones United: 1. Aoife Dempsey, 2. Keela Lawless Rebelo, 3. Naoise Morris, 4. Poppy Smith, 5. Kate Patchell, 6. Síofra O’Farrell, 7. Kitty O’Beirne, 8. Aoife Wall, 9. Emily O’Driscoll, 11. Clíona Foy, 12. Ashlinn Nolan, 13. Juliette White, 14. Amelia Murphy, 16. Doireann Dowdall, 17. Charlotte Townsend, 18. Maria Dwyer.

Peamount United: 1. Isabel Moore, 3. Sophie O’Connor, 5. Ruby Boland, 6. Bonnie Stone, 7. Katie Carey, 8. Carla Kelly, 9. Robyn Murphy, 10. Molly Taylor, 11. Elsie O’Sullivan, 12. Casey O’Keefe, 14. Ailbhe White, 15. Ann Alvero.