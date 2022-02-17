Brave Gerard’s knocked out of Leinster Schools Senior Cup

Tim Wilkinson of St Gerard’s School is tackled by Finn Mahon of Newbridge College during the Bank of Ireland Leinster Rugby Schools Senior Cup first-round match at Energia Park in Dublin.

Newbridge College 31

Defence was the key for Newbridge College who beat a valiant St Gerard’s School 31-12 in the opening round of the Leinster Schools Senior Cup on Wednesday.

Five tries from Newbridge killed off any potential chance the Wicklow school had of progressing to the quarter-finals of the competition.

Gerard’s number 8 Luke Long was the standout player for his team. He led their charge, scoring a try of his own which was later followed up by a Fionan Denver consolation score.

Johnne Murphy’s men secured the victory with second-half tries from captain Kieran Kelly and second row Shane Treacy as they now wait to see who they’ll face in the last eight.

Newbridge College come into this year’s competition as co-defending champions, although a 17-12 victory for St Gerard’s over their opponents in the league campaign would have given them plenty of confidence heading into this contest.

In the sixth minute, a Paddy Taylor half break got Newbridge College on the front foot. They started to put some phases together before spinning the ball out wide. Some lovely work from centres Tom Waters and John Collins helped the ball get out to winger Todd Lawlor who went over for the opening try of the fixture. Taylor added the extras from a difficult angle.

The Kildare school had the clear upper hand at the breakdown. They were frustrating their opponents who were struggling to look after their own ball. Backrows Kelly and Ronán McGroary putting in a massive shift.

The 2020 joint school’s champions got their second try a little while later. It came from initial good work from Taylor and Lawlor before the ball looked to go forward, but in helter-skelter fashion the ball was kicked on by Collins. The ball landed in the path of winger Ciaran Mangan who scored the try. The try stood and their lead was now 12 points.

Heading toward the half hour mark, The Wicklow school earned a penalty through some great work by second row Patrick Harrington at the breakdown. The ball was nicely kicked into the corner by scrum half Jordan Younger.

This was the perfect platform to build a dangerous attack. The ball was thrown in by Luke Long. Their maul started to make metres and a big Thomas McGovern carry almost got them over the line. The ball was recycled quickly and out-half Rory O’Connell with the perfect pass put Long away for the score in the corner. The conversion was missed.

Newbridge substitute Sam Watson made an instant impact when he was introduced into play for captain Kelly who was forced off because of a blood sub. Watson got over for a score from close range just before the half-time interval. Taylor kicked the conversion. They led 19-5 at the break.

The second half saw both teams making a number of unforced errors. Gerard’s still struggling to unlock that strong opposition defence.

Gerard’s were coming under increasing pressure from Newbridge in dangerous territory before their hooker Ronan Byrne was sin-binned. During this period, Kelly powered over for his team’s fourth try of the game. The result was all but confirmed at this stage.

In the closing stages, both teams exchanged a late try each through Denver and a brilliant individual Treacy try. The game finished 31-12 in favour of the Lilywhite school.

Newbridge College: Calum Bolton; Ciarán Mangan, John Collins, Tom Waters, Todd Lawlor; Paddy Taylor, Diarmuid Enright; Finn Mahon, Mark Masterson, Patrick Stapleton, Max Barry, Shane Treacy, Kieran Kelly (capt), Ronán McGroary, Sam Fitzgibbon. Replacements: Adam Larkin-Smithers for S Enright (37), Oliver Udell for M Masterson (40), Calum Corcoran for J Collins (h/t), Billy Bohan for P Stapleton (44), Sam Watson for M Barry (55), Tom Bohan for T Waters (55), Ryan Healy for F Mahon (60), Ruairi Byrne for K Kelly (60).

St Gerard’s School: Ciaran Foley; Ben Crowe, Callan O’Reilly, Shay O’Keefe (capt), Harry O’Reilly; Rory O’Connell, Jordan Younger; John Butler, Ronan Byrne, Fionan Denver, Thomas McGovern, Patrick Harrington, Marcus von Teichman, Tim Wilkinson, Luke Long. Replacements: Sonny Keogh for B Crowe (7), Joshua Wyse for R O’Connell (40), Cuan Riordan for P Harrington (55), Scott Dalton for S O’Keeffe (57), Cian Geraghty for M von Teichman (57), Jack Holland for J Younger (62), Guy Carson for L Long (66).