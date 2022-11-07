Brave Éire Óg Greystones exit Leinster Intermediate football championship at the hands of Fethard

Fethard 1-11

Éire Óg 0-11

TWO MAJOR first-half incidents a mere two minutes apart provided the key moments in St. Patrick’s Park, Enniscorthy on Saturday as Fethard advanced to the AIB Leinster Club Intermediate football championship semi-final with a hard-fought victory over early pace-setters Éire Óg Greystones.

The wind-aided Wicklow winners looked the more accomplished side in the first quarter and were full value for the 0-6 to 0-2 lead they enjoyed midway through the half.

Some of the scores they had registered were top notch, whereas Fethard were struggling to get the most out of their dangerous attack. Simple handpasses around the middle third were neglected in favour of more hopeful 50-50 kicks, and these attempted moves repeatedly broke down as Éire Óg’s defensive match-ups were in the main successful.

However, the visitors were undone in the 22nd minute, with Mikie Dwyer finally managing to exert the type of influence he is capable of with a fine crossfield pass from the right to Eoin Whelan.

The big full-forward laid it off to his fellow under-19 player, Morgen Ellis, and it was a carbon copy of the first-round win over The Heath as he gathered the ball at pace and directed an exactly similar shot into the bottom corner of the net.

The Éire Óg lead was suddenly down to the minimum (0-6 to 1-2), but they had to endure even more hardship just two minutes later when wing-forward Joe Prendergast was shown a straight red card.

It appeared to be for something that occurred after the ball had left his general area, and it wasn’t seen by the majority of onlookers, this writer included, but it was right under the nose of referee Dan Stynes and he didn’t hesitate in reducing the leaders to 14 men.

And though their initial response was quite encouraging, going on to lead by 0-9 to 1-3 at the break, it took them until the 55th minute to register the first of just two second-half points and Fethard were in the driving seat by that stage.

The victory for St. Mogue’s was even more impressive when one considers that Wexford inter-county footballer John Tubritt was held scoreless from play, while Wexford Senior hurler Mikie Dwyer only managed one point.

Éire Óg boss Chris Traynor – a former Rathgarogue-Cushinstown forward – had done his homework well and assigned the man-marking jobs for this menacing pair to Peter Keane and Fionn O’Carroll respectively.

However, one of Fethard’s biggest strengths is that they have an array of attackers capable of doing serious damage. And with Tubritt and Dwyer well held, right corner-forward Cian Byrne took on a lot of extra responsibility and arrowed over four fabulous points from play.

Fintan O’Shea was the stand-out performer for the losers and continued to lead the charge even when they went into arrears, but the loss of Darren Hayden was immense on an afternoon when Fethard were still minus three county final starters in Daire Barden, Adam Swan and Bryan Power.

Garrett Foley won the toss but opted to face the elements first, with Éire Óg enjoying wind advantage into the dressing-room end.

Byrne showed he was in the mood as early as the third minute when he put Fethard in front from a Richie Waters pass, but Éire Óg captain Dan Keane was quickest to react when a Gavin O’Shea kick came back off the post and knocked over the equaliser.

A Cillian Keane free gave Éire Óg the lead for the first time in the fifth minute, and he quickly made it 0-3 to 0-1 from a Danny Wood pass.

Wood then went low to the ground in a David Clifford-like move to grab the ball and set up Fintan O’Shea for a fine score. Free-taker Shaun Cranley was next to register, after a foul on Gavin O’Shea, before Fethard finally lifted the siege early in the second quarter.

Full-back Daniel Mullan drove out of defence, and the attack he initiated ended with Cian Byrne doubling his tally from a teasing kick that back-pedalling goalkeeper Billy Norman had to tip over the crossbar (0-5 to 0-2).

Stephen ‘Chester’ Kelly had a loose role in defence after Graham O’Grady went back as usual to perform sweeping duties for Fethard, and he landed a pass on a plate for Dan Keane to claim a mark in the 19th minute. The angle on the right was tricky enough, but the captain put his boot through the ball and connected sweetly to widen the gap to four points.

After that Morgen Ellis goal, and Joe Prendergast’s dismissal, Danny Wood made it 0-7 to 1-2 following a morale-lifting Éire Óg turnover.

Cian Byrne turned provider to pick out midfielder Richie Waters for a point, but Fintan O’Shea claimed a mark from the restart and the move that followed almost ended with a Greystones goal.

Danny Wood cut in from the left corner and blazed over, with the linesman correctly confirming it was a point after hesitancy from the umpires who were looking into the sun.

It was a let-off for Fethard, but Éire Óg ended the half on a high as Shaun Cranley kicked a monster point from a long-range free from the hands to leave them ahead by 0-9 to 1-3.

The leaders were also responsible for the only two wides registered in those opening 31 minutes, and they ended with four while Fethard had six after the break.

The Wexford champions resumed with Christopher Molloy as their free man, and every point was hard-earned as slowly but surely they availed of that numerical advantage along with the wind now in their favour.

William Doyle fisted an early Shaun Cranley free out of the danger zone before a flowing move down the right flank featured Garrett Foley and Cian Byrne and ended with Graham O’Grady splitting the posts.

A quick Foley free to Byrne led to Mikie Dwyer’s sole point in the 37th minute, and John Tubritt equalised with his only score after being fouled (1-6 to 0-9).

Danny Wood and Cian Byrne missed frees at either end before a first-time drive by Eoin Whelan was saved by Billy Norman and the ’45 that followed was sent wide by Richie Waters.

The sloppy kick-out was seized upon with glee by star man Byrne, who restored Fethard’s advantage for the first time since the fourth minute as the game moved into the final quarter.

His fourth point from play followed quickly and was a thing of beauty (1-8 to 0-9), with a faltering Éire Óg not helped when Cillian Keane kicked their last wide and Darragh Shiel then dropped a scoring attempt short.

An important interception by full-back Daniel Mullan resulted in a point for Jake Molloy from a John Tubritt lay-off in the 52nd minute.

However, Éire Óg showed no signs of surrendering, and they finally registered a second-half score when a long free by Fionn O’Carroll broke kindly for Dan Keane and he made it a two-point game (1-9 to 0-10).

Fethard responded immediately, with Richie Waters breaking through a couple of would-be tacklers before finding Mikie Dwyer, who in turn popped a pass to Joe Sutton to curl a fine kick just inside the right-hand post.

Éire Óg had a chance for the equalising goal in the 58th minute when a high delivery towards the square fell into the path of Fintan O’Shea, but he had no time to compose himself and had to be content with a point.

Billy Norman then brought off a marvellous save to deny Jake Molloy, after the latter swapped passes with substitute Kevin Rowe.

The four-plus minutes of additional time were controlled in the main by Fethard and featured their final point, with Cian Byrne obliging from a free earned by Morgen Ellis.

Éire Óg will look back on this game as a missed opportunity without a shadow of a doubt. The loss of Prendergast was significant, while the absence of Darren Hayden following his red card picked up against Fenagh in Carlow was also a major factor.

Fethard: William Doyle; Christopher Molloy, Daniel Mullan, Martin Doyle; Seán Nunan, Garrett Foley (capt.), Jake Molloy (0-1); Joe Sutton (0-1), Richie Waters (0-1); Graham O’Grady (0-1), John Tubritt (0-1, free), Morgen Ellis (1-0); Cian Byrne (0-5, 1f), Eoin Whelan, Mikie Dwyer (0-1). Sub: Kevin Rowe for Whelan, inj. (54).

Éire Óg: Billy Norman; Fionn O’Carroll, James Wood, Stephen Kelly; David Dunne, Peter Keane, Dave Rooney; Danny Wood (0-2), Darragh Shiel; Cillian Keane (0-2, 1f), Fintan O’Shea (0-2), Joe Prendergast; Gavin O’Shea, Dan Keane (capt., 0-3, 1m), Shaun Cranley (0-2, 2f). Subs: Daire Devine for Rooney (41), Conor Mackle for G. O’Shea (45), James Cranley for D. Keane (60+1).

Referee: Dan Stynes (Dublin)