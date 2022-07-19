Brave effort falls short as Galway slay U14 Seagulls

The Bray Wanderers u-14 side who took on Galway at Corus park

Bray Wanderers 2

Galway United 3

Bray’s under-15s were narrowly beaten by Galway in what was a great Eddie Wallace Cup tie in tough conditions at Ballycorus on Saturday.

Galway broke through the home defence in the opening five minutes when striker Cillian Tollett rounded the keeper and finished into an empty net to open the scoring for the visitors.

Bray started to gain control of the game after the early goal, with Max Free creating a chance for Cristiano Bramley who couldn’t level the tie.

Bray managed to square the game inside the 10-minute mark as dangerous striker Billy O’Neill disposed the centre back before finishing neatly into the bottom corner of the net.

With both strikers causing havoc any time they touched the ball it was clear that this game wasn’t going to be a drab draw.

O’Brien had the next half chance as his blocked effort from a clearance nearly flew past the keeper. The visitors responded with a glancing header from Tollett that grazed the post on its way past the goal.

The second third of this game saw many more chances from both sides but neither chance really threatened the goal until the end of the half.

Billy Martin was left almost one on one with the Galway netminder but his goalbound effort was expertly blocked by Daithi Casey.

The home side’s biggest chance of the half came from Jack Maguire whose header from a corner grazed the top of the bar as it went over.

The away side started piling on the pressure in this final quarter as they looked to extend their lead. This pressure finally paid off when the aforementioned Tollett whipped in a sublime effort from 20 yards out.

Minutes later Galway midfielder Darragh Sherlock let fly from even further out. As the ball left his boot the crowd knew it was destined for the net and it duly flew into the top corner.

Bray had to start pushing forward after these two sucker punches to narrow the gap. With just minutes left on the clock that man O’Brien again controlled the ball on the edge of the box before turning his man and expertly finishing into the far corner of the net. This was unfortunately just a consolation goal for the home side.

Bray Wanderers: 1. Alex Forde, 2. Tadhg Worthington, 3. Evan Lynch, 4. Callum Kenna, 5. Jack Maguire, 6. Max Free, 18. Josh Delves, 8. Darragh Sherlock, 9. Billy O’Neill, 20. Jake O’Neill, 17. Cristiano Bramley. Subs: 14. Jake Fulton, 13. Liam Billings, 10. Billy Martin, 15. Noah Byrne, 16. Ethan Doyle, 11. Adam Keane, 19. Sean Howard.

Galway United: 1. Noah Carroll, 20. Dara Flanagan. 3. Luc Griallais. 21. Niall McCarthy, 5. Harry Faherty, 4. Michial Gauvasel, 6. Daithi Casey, James Morahan, 13. Shane Quirke, 14. Shay Brady, 9. Cillian Tollett. Subs: 10. Paraic Heinz Ward, 12. Eoin Doyle, 11. Dara Hislop, 2. Stephen Martin, 7. Paddy Ryan, 19. David Mcloughlin.

Referee: Rueben Collins