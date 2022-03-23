Brave effort by Arklow CBS falls short in Anne McInerney Cup final

Dean Kelly-Farrell of Arklow CBS is tackled by Rory Allen of St Marys during the Anne McInerney Cup Final match between Arklow CBS, Wicklow and St Mary’s Edenderry, Offaly at Energia Park in Dublin.

Arklow CBS’s ambition of winning their first ever Leinster crown came undone when they took on St Mary’s of Edenderry in the Anne McInerney Cup final at Donnybrook last Wednesday afternoon.

With nearly perfect conditions for a final, this was going to be a great spectacle for anyone in attendance but, unfortunately for the Arklow side they came up against a slick and sharp Offaly outfit that proved too hot to handle on the day.

The first quarter of the game was a kicking battle between the two teams. CBS managed to engineer a penalty in the seventh minute which was duly converted by fly-half Conn Kinsella to give his side an early lead.

St Mary’s then started to gain a foothold and after a break from a defensive scrum, the fly-half, Rory Allent, ran under the posts. He converted himself.

Their second try of the game came in the 21st minute through outside centre Stephen Cox, with Allen adding the extras again.

CBS were piling pressure on the try line but some resolute defending from Edenderry kept them out. With the game heading to half-time, some more pressure resulted in an Oran Kelly try-scoring effort deemed held up by the officials.

With five minutes to go in the half the St Mary’s full-back Paidí Farrell used his quick feet and lightning speed to go from his own 22 to score under the posts in what was a devastating score for the Arkloe students. Allen slotted the extras before the half-time whistle.

The second half was a much cagier affair with both defences on top until midway through the half when Edenderry’s number eight and captain, Cian Conroy, burrowed his way over. Allen did the needful again for his side.

St Mary’s added a fourth try in the contest, with Cox, grabbing a second, scoring in the corner again. Allen expertly drilled the conversion through the posts.

Arklow finished the game stronger even with 13 players on the pitch at one point. Oran Kelly managed to get his name on the try-scoring list with a powerful run.

With the game in its final play, CBS pushed forward in search of a second try which their efforts would have deserved.

Unfortunately, they were turned over by the opposition who managed, through Fionn O’Grady, to cross the whitewash for the final time in the game.

Arklow CBS: Jamie Wolohan, Tadhg Powell, Sean McCarthy, Darragh O Murchú, Scott Kavanagh, Conn Kinsella, Conor Healy; Josh Tunney, Philip Feokrytov, Eoin Byrne, Conn Keaney, Conor Gahan, Padraic Bermingham, Josh Robinson, Roan Freehill. Subs: Dean Kelly Farrell, Conn Keaney, Callum O’Neill, Tómas Furlong Tom Byrne, Ben Clancy.

St Mary’s Edenderry: Paidí Farrell, Cillian Foran, Stephen Cox, Fionn O’ Grady, Ryan Dunne, Rory Allen, Mark Whelehan: Sean Brien, Shaun Donoghue, Conor McGrath, Dan O’ Connell, Eoin Sheehan, Ultan McIntyre, Brian Dunne, Cian Conroy. Subs: Stevie Kane, Eric Hanley, Ademar Stones, Jack Coyne, Thomas O’Connell, Cathal Monohan, Eric Hanley, Iarfhlaith Killaly, Ryan Grace.

Referee: James Fagan