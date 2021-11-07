Brandon’s stunner inspires a savage show of Seagull strength against Galway United

Bray's Brandon Kavanagh was the hero of the hour when he scored the only goal in the play-off semi-final second leg with Galway United in Eamonn Deacy Park.

Galway United 0

Bray Wanderers 1

An absolutely phenomenal show of strength and unity ensured that Bray Wanderers booked their place in the final of the promotion play-off.

A typically stunning and sumptuous strike from Brandon Kavanagh in the 21st minute gave the Seagulls something to defend, and they did so as if their lives depended on it.

Galway’s fantastic home support roared their side on at every given opportunity, but they could not unlock the bullish Bray defence marshalled impeccably by Conor Clifford and by the final whistle, it was the small but loud pocket of travelling fans that could be heard.

The Co. Wicklow club were given little chance of toppling the Tribesmen in their own back yard, but Gary Cronin’s side travelled with a quiet confidence. Cronin made two changes from Wednesday’s stalemate as he welcomed Dylan Barnett back into the side in place of Dan Jones, whilst Darren Craven got the nod ahead of Gary Shaw meaning a return to the striker role for Joe Doyle.

All the pressure, hype and expectancy lay at the feet of the hosts but the best they could muster in the early stages was a Wilson Waweru shot into Brian Maher’s arms and a Stephen Walsh header from a Galway corner that was deflected over.

CARESSED AND LEATHERED

Having offered little of note up to the 21st minute, Bray landed the only goal of the two-legged affair. After typical patient build-up, Richie O’Farrell fizzed a ball into Craven’s feet on the edge of the area. He held off his man and laid it off to Kavanagh who caressed it with his first touch and leathered it with his second as he rifled a left-footed effort into the top corner. Conor Kearns never stood a chance.

Conor Clifford tried his luck from distance minutes later and wasn’t a million miles away as his 25-yard effort screeched over the crossbar.

Waweru is undoubtedly the focal point of the Galway attack and he managed to jink his way past Aaron Barry in the 26th minute but his shot from a narrow angle only found the side netting.

Mikie Rowe was positioned on the right of Galway’s attacking trident, but he cut inside to very good effect on 33 minutes as he skipped past two challenges and his low drive was headed for the bottom corner until Brian Maher intervened and turned it behind.

Galway came within a whisker of levelling in the 33rd minute. David Hurley swung over a corner that a Galway head flicked on and Waweru instinctively raised his foot to get a touch on it, but the crossbar saved Bray.

DEFENDING IN NUMBERS

The story of the second half was simple; Bray defended in numbers and challenged Galway to break them down. Ruairi Keating almost did when he rose highest to meet Hurley’s cross, but Maher held the effort well on that occasion.

A corner kick from Conor McCormack saw Maher deflect the ball away from his goal but only as far as Mikie Rowe who drilled over with a sea of bodies in front of him.

A marauding run from Killian Brouder of all people was firmly halted on the edge of the area by the Arklow wall Aaron Barry. The set-piece was nudged to Keating to strike but a deflection saw it skid narrowly wide.

With the minute ticking by, the Eamonn Deacy Park were getting louder and louder as they tried to inspire their side, but their desperate long balls were lapped up by Byrne, Quinn, Barry and Jones who never looked flustered and had Clifford nipping in to sweep up on the rare occasions they required help.

GRAYDON’S HOBBLING HEROICS

One moment that perfectly sums up Bray’s heroics was the sight of Graydon – having received treatment moments before – gesturing that he had to come off but almost instantly hobbling after a Galway attacker and managing to win a throw-in for his side which is like gold dust when your backs are to the wall.

The closest Galway came to threatening Bray late on was when Alex Murphy delivered a cross from the left flank that Keating met but he nodded harmlessly wide.

Galway players fell to the floor at the final whistle absolutely crestfallen but there was delight for the Seagulls who haven a large step towards achieving their dream.

Galway United: Conor Kearns; Conor O’Keeffe, Killian Brouder, Joe Gorman, Stephen Walsh; Gary Boylan, Conor McCormack, David Hurley; Mikie Rowe, Wilson Waweru, Ruairi Keating. Subs: Maurice Nugent for Brouder (60); Shane Doherty for Boylan (72); Padraic Cunningham for Rowe (84); Alex Murphy for Walsh (84). Not used: Luke Dennison, Dean O’Shea, Chris Horgan, Carlton Ubaezuonu, Mikey Place.

Bray Wanderers: Brian Maher; Mark Byrne, Andrew Quinn, Aaron Barry, Dylan Barnett; Brandon Kavanagh, Conor Clifford, Richie O’Farrell; Ryan Graydon, Joe Doyle, Darren Craven. Subs: Luka Lovic for Craven (67); Dan Jones for Barnett (70); Gary Shaw for Doyle (70); Callum Thompson for Graydon (80). Not used: Kian Clarke, Ryan Bowden, Steven Kinsella, Sam Verdon, Darragh Lynch.

Referee: Kevin O’Sullivan.

Venue: Eamonn Deacy Park, Galway.