Bohs prove too strong for Bray/Greystones side

The Bray/Greystones under-17 side who lost out to Bohemians last weekend.

Bray/Greystones 0

Bohemians 4

Bohemians made their trip down the M50 on Saturday afternoon worthwhile as they came out on top against Bray in the sweltering heat.

This game started evenly with both froward lines trying to run the opposition defence in the heat and hope for mistakes.

This wasn’t the case as the goalkeepers on both sides swept up the attempted long balls from both sides early on as chances were at a premium .

It wasn’t until after the first quarter when you could see patterns of play from both sides coming to the fore.

It was the visitors who started to gain control in the middle of the park, and they kept possession expertly as they tried to break down as resolute home side.

It wasn’t until the 25th minute till this game burst into life. The ball landed at the feet of Ellie Spain who fired an effort towards the goal from long range which nestled in the back of the net to give her side the lead.

Bohs kept controlling the game but couldn’t make any major inroads into the home side’s defence.

Bray/Greystones managed to get one major chance in the half.

This landed at feet of Amber Quinn, but her effort was expertly saved by Ella Brennan.

With the final play of the half, Bohs captain Sophie Halon broke down the wing before firing into the net from a narrow angle.

With both sides tiring, the second half became a much more open affair with both sides creating more chances.

The home side won a corner which was delivered expertly but taken off the line by Robin Baird. Holly McCarthy was causing big trouble when she ran down the wing any chance she could get, but any time she swung the ball in, her teammates couldn’t finish it into the net.

The visitors were carving out plenty of chances and the next major one fell to the aforementioned Hanlon who turned expertly on the edge of the box to fire low into the corner heading into the final quarter of the game.

The game started to peter out at this stage as Bohs were in complete control.

With eight minutes to go they won a corner. After an expert delivery, the ball bounced in the 18-yard box where centre-back Caoimhe Creighton managed to control her half-volley and direct it into the net to finish the game off as a contest.

Bray/Greystones: 1. Ciara McDonnell, 12. Abie Ward, 4. Ava Godfrey, 17. Aoibhe Donegan, 14. Lorena Di Stefano, 13. Emily Short, 15. Emma Cullen, 18. Sorcha Melia, 6. Ruth Leahy, 11. Amber Quinn, 7. Ruth McDonnell. Subs: 5. Olivia Morris for Ruth McDonnell, 16. Mia Walsh for Abi Ward.

Bohemians: 1. Ella Brennan, 14. Robin Baird, 10. Caoimhe Creighton, 4. Amy Ellis, 5. Alisha Hughes, 22. Leah Hughes, 17. Savannah Kan, 18. Mille Webb, 7. Sophie Hanlon, 6. Ellie Spain, 9. Hollie McCarthy. Subs: 2. Thi Kearney for Alisha Hughes, 19. Cer McSherry for Ellie Spain, 21. Annie Stanfield for Robin Baird.