Blues topple the Magpies

Newtown travelled to Blessington last Saturday evening for a difficult tie against the home side, who had earlier in the competition won in Newtown. However, the Magpies can be pleased with their performance on this occasion, albeit still ending in defeat.

Although not reflected on the scoreboard they remained competitive throughout. The Blues, using a full bench, were always in control, particularly in the second quarter, outscoring the visitors 1-5 to 0-3.

Blessington started well and were 1-2 to no score up after six minutes. Newtown settled and Ross Davis chipped over five points before half-time. Patrick O’Connor and Craig McGuire added one each for the home side.

The damage as far as Newtown were concerned was done in the second quarter.

Scores from Curtis Geraghty, Patrick O’Connor, Kevin Hanlon, Anthony McLoughlin and 1-1 from Craig McGuire gave the Blues a half-time lead of 2-9 to 0-8. Cathal McNicholas with a mark and Ross Davis with two points being Newtown’s only replies.

The second half saw resolute defending from Newtown led by John O’Donoghue at full-back and Shane Mooney at centre back and denied the Blessington forwards any decent goal chances, although the point taking continued for the Blues, adding 11 in the half. Cian Walsh kicked a point and Ross Davis two for Newtown while a great effort from half-back Robert Greenan was tapped over the bar by the Blessington goalkeeper, Jack Sargent.

Blessington will be pleased with a run out before facing Bray in the championship next Saturday, while Newtown with a bit more time on their side will be able to concentrate on enhancing their overall play in a team of good defenders and some very lively forwards.

Blessington: Jack Sargent; Steven Bohan, Michael McLoughlin, Luke O’Brien; Kevin Hanlon (0-1), Paul McLoughlin, Brian Bohan; Dan Cooney, Eoin Keogh (0-2); Patrick O’Connor (1-1), Daniel Silke Fetherston, Craig McGuire (1-2); Michael O’Connor (0-2, 2f), Curtis Geraghty (0-3), Anthony McLoughlin (0-2, 2f). Subs: David Boothman (0-1), Jordan McGarr (0-2), Thomas Fisher, Peter Manning, Michael O’Toole (0-2), Martin Shannon (0-2), Jordan Nolan, Conor Kenny.

Newtown: Ken Turner; James Synnott, John O’Donoghue, Oisin Greenan; Robert Greenan (0-1), Shane Mooney, Jack Elliott; Mark Fitzsimons, Cian Walsh (0-1); Adam Heffernan, Sean Gregory, Conor Odlum (0-1); Neil Martin, Cathal McNicholas (0-1), Ross Davis (0-8, 5f). Subs: Ciaran McGuirl, Lee Turner, Josh Odlum, Ben Kiernan, Luke Deasy, Tom Maher.

Referee: Jason Smith