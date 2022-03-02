Blues pay penalty for poor decision

Bad decisions are part and parcel of life and we’re all guilty of making wrong choices from time to time.

Some are definitely worse than others, however. Decca Records passing up the chance to sign The Beatles in 1962 has to go down as one of the worst commercial misjudgements of all time.

Similarly, executives at the twelve publishing firms who turned down J.K. Rowling’s first Harry Potter book must have been pulling their hair out in frustration when they realised the phenomenon that they had let slip through their fingers.

The Trojans accepting a gift of a wooden horse from the Greeks didn’t turn out to be the smartest move either, so if you ever make a questionable choice, remember it could have been a whole lot worse.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel will have to console himself with that line of thinking after his decision to replace Edouard Mendy with Kepa Arrizabalaga for the penalty shoot-out in the Carabao Cup final spectacularly backfired.

Hindsight is a powerful thing, but considering Mendy had a good game and recently helped Senegal to African Cup of Nations final success, via a penalty shoot-out, surely he would have been a more imposing presence between the posts.

Maybe Tuchel truly believes that Kepa is better at saving penalties than Mendy, but what it really comes down to is that it was an attempt at a psychological trick that went badly wrong.

Whatever about the goalkeeper’s decisive missed penalty that flew into orbit, if the manager brought him on to save spot-kicks he should at least look like he’s going to stop one or two. The truth is, he didn’t even come close.

Having famously refused to come off when Chelsea lost to Manchester City in the Wembley showpiece in 2019, the netminder probably wishes he stayed on the bench this time around as his cameo ended in abject failure.

Kepa’s wayward shot brought an end to what was a thrilling encounter, one of the most exhilarating scoreless draws you’re ever likely to see.

It was a contest full of incident – world class saves, numerous chances, disallowed goals and no shortage of quality – with it all coming down to the 22nd, and what proved to be decisive, penalty.

It was a game of fine margins, and Chelsea must be cursing their luck after Romelu Lukaku looked to have scored the winner but it was controversially ruled out for offside, while Mason Mount was guilty of missing two gilt-edged chances.

Chelsea certainly shaded it in terms of opportunities created and Christian Pulisic was also denied early on by the assured Caoimhín Kelleher, who didn’t put a foot wrong throughout.

Liverpool had their chances too, in what was a high quality and absorbing contest.

Mendy pulled off a superb double save to deny Naby Keita and Sadio Mane, while Joel Matip hit the back of the net but it was correctly ruled out as the offside Virgil Van Dijk had impeded Reece James in the build-up.

Derided as the ‘Mickey Mouse Cup’ by many, it’s not exactly top of the agenda for most of the big clubs when the season starts, but every team that reaches a final wants to win it and the desire was certainly there for all to see on Sunday.

On the plus side for Chelsea, it does mean that the team and supporters won’t take too long to get over the loss, as they look forward to the bigger prizes ahead, starting with the FA Cup meeting with Luton Town and then the continuation of the defence of their Champions League crown.

Liverpool find themselves in the unusual position of challenging for four trophies, and League Cup success was probably a bigger deal for them than it would have been for Chelsea, considering their lack of silverware in domestic cup competitions in recent times.

On Sunday’s evidence, as well as their league meetings, there’s precious little between Liverpool and Chelsea when they go toe-to-toe, and their paths could well cross again before the end of the season as the Londoners look to the FA Cup and Europe and the Merseysiders eye an unprecedented quadruple.

Liverpool struck the first blow at the weekend, but this modern rivalry has a long way to run, with plenty of twists and turns along the way.

If it takes a penalty shoot-out to separate them again, it’s probably safe to say we won’t be seeing Kepa putting on the goalkeeper’s gloves and entering the fray.

If you make bad choices, you often pay the penalty.