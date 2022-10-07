Blue wave rolls to U16 'A’ county title as Blessington topple Tinahely

The Tinahely under-16 football team who were defeated by Blessington in the county final in Baltinglass.

Blessington 6-17

Tinahely 2-4

A Blessington barrage of 4-12 in the last 20 minutes of this under-16 ‘A’ football final against Tinahely secured the second successive county crown for the Blues at this age group on a blustery night in Baltinglass.

The decision to cease with their sweeper 10 minutes into the second half kick-started the tsunami of scores for Jess Brennan’s and Kim Connors’ charges and despite a gallant effort from Tinahely there was stopping a quality Blessington side who went for jugular with lethal effect.

Tinahely needed to make use of the wind advantage in the first half but went in trailing by one at 2-5 to 2-4 with Blessington recovering from 2-3 to 0-4 down thanks to goals from Robyn Brennan (penalty) and the excellent Aibhe King.

Tinahely were dealt two tough blows early in the opening half when they lost Grace Mulhall and Niamh Mooty Monaghan to injury in the first quarter and despite big efforts from Olivia Shannon, Charlotte Doyle and Aine McDonald they just couldn’t live with Blessington in that second half.

Katie Behan opened the scoring for Blessington when shooting into the wind at the scoreboard end, but Tinahely got off to a great start when a free from Olivia Shannon was gathered by Anna Carlyon in the Blessington goal only for her to take a step back and the umpires to signal a goal.

Perhaps in a sign of what was to come, Blessington took that in their stride and attacked with some lovely passing and strong running and were level by the eighth minute thanks to points from King and a second from Behan.

They took the lead on 10 through a Paige McDonald free but points from Bea Clancy and Aine D’Arcy (free) and a sweetly struck penalty from Olivia Shannon left Tinahely with a decent lead of 2-2 to 0-4 but no doubt needing more before the turnaround.

A tasty score from Charlotte Doyle from distance pushed Tinahely further out but they were dragged back in style when Robyn Brennan dispatched a spot-kick for a foul on Leila Shannon with 25 on the clock. Niamh Shannon entered the fray for Asia Duggan and what a game the substitute would have!

Another bomb from Olivia Shannon left three between the sides at 2-4 to 1-4 for Tinahely but 1-1 from the boot of Aibhe King, the goal a ripper, gave the Blues the advantage at the break.

Tinahely coughed up five wides in that first half while Blessington left three behind them, one a very decent goal chance.

The opening 10 minutes of the second half were tricky for both sides. Charlotte Doyle had switched to centre-back to curtail the influence of Aibhe King while Sarah Doyle pushed up to midfield. After eight minutes Jess Brennan called Eilis Reid ashore for no other reason than to let Ava Jordan Dempsey switch from sweeper to full-back and to bring in Clara Keane to allow Blessington go full throttle for the finish line.

It worked a treat. The pressure on Niamh Whelan’s restarts was incredible. The floodgates opened when Aibhe King pointed after 10 and this was followed by lovely scores from Leila Shannon, Paige McDonald, and Robyn Brennan before the lively Brennan lashed home superbly to the bottom corner with 15 gone to transform the game to 3-10 to 2-4.

The Blessington press on the Tinahely defence was relentless and nothing they could do was enough to allow them up the field to give their defence a break.

Robyn Brennan’s second goal after 19 killed the game as a contest but credit to Tinahely they kept battling, registering a wide from a rare attack.

Three Paige McDonald points on the trot were followed by a goal from Leila Shannon and the Blues cruised to the finish line with a goal from Clara Keane and sweet scores from Robyn Brennan (2), Aibhe King and Paige McDonald (free).

It was a cruel second half on Tinahely. The wind and the incessant pressure made it a nightmare for them where no matter how hard they worked they could get no relief.

Blessington’s performance against that wind in the first half laid the foundations for the win. Had Tinahely been able to grab more scores in that opening half it might have been different, but the Blues held them, and then went full beast mode for the last 20. It was very impressive.

Blessington: Anna Carlyon; Abigail O’Riordan, Eilis Reid, Ava Jordan Dempsey; Roisin Doyle, Erin McMahon, Cria Cullen; Leila Shannon (1-1), Aoife Cullen; Ava O’Driscoll, Aibhe King (1-4), Paige McDonald (0-7, 4f); Asia Duggan, Robyn Brennan (3-3, 1pen), Katie Behan (0-2). Subs: Niamh Brennan for A Duggan (25), Clara Keane (1-0) for E Reid (39), Sophie O’Driscoll for A O’Riordan (55), Georgia Mae Keeley for A O’Driscoll (58).

Tinahely: Niamh Whelan; Niamh Mooty Monaghan, Ava O’Keeffe, Aimee Clancy; Emma Healy, Sarah Doyle, Grace Mulhall; Olivia Shannon (2-0, 1 pen), Charlotte Doyle (0-2); Alannah Murphy, Aine D’Arcy (0-1, f), Danielle Shannon; Bea Clancy (0-1), Chloe Sheehy, Aine McDonald. Subs: Ava Stapleton for G Mulhall (12, inj), Jessica Murphy for N Mooty Monaghan (15, inj), Erin Donlon for C Sheedy (54), Kaythlynn Doyle for A Stapleton (54), Hannah O’Neill for B Clancy (54).

Referee: Brian Foley (Baltinglass)