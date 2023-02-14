Blesso go through after tough test against Rathcoole

Blessington FC 2

Rathcoole FC 1

The prize up for grabs when Blessington FC welcomed neighbours Rathcoole to Crosschapel in the Polikoff Cup on Sunday morning was a place in the last 16 of this prestigious trophy which is contested by teams from all the top Junior Leagues in the Leinster Senior League.

The game was a full-blooded cup tie with the visitors being from a league below the home side, but this being a knockout game that counted for nothing as Rathcoole made the short journey to West Wicklow to try and pull off a shock smash and grab visit.

The home side though are on a good run in the League themselves having taken 13 points out of a possible 15 in their last five league games and were in no mood to give anything away in their own backyard.

The game was frantic from the get-go with both sides trying to get a foothold in the game, but chances were at a premium at both ends and neither side really threatened to break the deadlock.

Both sides had chances from headers from corners but nothing that really bothered either goalkeeper.

The deadlock was broken on 40 minutes when from a Blessington free kick in their own half, Adam Stack drifted in a high ball which Curtis Geraghty trapped and shimmied his way around the defense to give himself space to drill one high into the corner of the Rathcoole net.

The goal was enough to see the home side a goal to the good at the break.

Rathcoole came out of the traps the quicker of the two teams in the second half and had a few half chances and one really good one and it took a superb one-handed save high up to his right by the Blessington keeper Jack O’Connor to keep the home side’s nose in front.

Blessington were coming out second best in the chance department in the second half and the visitors got their reward when a good move down the left and a low cross was met by David Ray who slotted it low past the keeper to level it up at 1-1.

The parity though was to last all of two minutes. Conor O’Toole went a mazy run from just inside the opposition’s half to inside the box where a reckless tackle on him had the referee pointing to the spot for a penalty for the home team.

The Rathcoole team and sideline protested strongly against the awarding of the kick but the fact that the attacking player didn’t fall when clipped was a brave call by the man in the middle.

Cian O’Brien was entrusted with the spot kick duty, and he saw his low shot to the keeper’s left hand parried back into play, but he pounced on the rebound to blast it high into the Rathcoole net.

There was a flurry of cards as the clock ran down for both sides, mostly for verbals to the man in black which threatened to ruin the end of the game, but credit to the visiting team who kept up their quest for another equaliser right up to the last kick of the 97th minute when the referee blew for the last time.

Blessington were made to fight all the way and had the tenacity to see it out and it’s their name that will be in the hat for the next round of the Polikoff Cup.

Blessington FC: 1. Jack O’Connor, 2. Derek Balfe, 3. Gary Mahon, 4. Adam Stack, 5. Cian O’Brien, 6. John Daly, 7. Mark Pepper, 8. Jack Hardy, 9. Paddy Carroll, 11. Curtis Geraghty, 17. Eni Llori, 12. Aidan King, 13. Stewie Geraghty, 14. Conor O’Toole, 16. Ian Richardson, 18. Sean O’Brien.

Referee: Frank Maguire

