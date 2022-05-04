Blesso claim Féile crown after thriller with Tinahely

The Blessington team who defeated Tinahely in the final to claim the Division 1 crown at Bray Emmets.

For the second year on the trot, Blessington claimed the honours in the Wicklow ‘A’ Féile competition played in Bray on a damp and dreary Sunday.

However, as depressing as the weather might have been, the football and fun was anything but, with super games on display from early afternoon when it started until late in the evening when the Blues finally got the better of their archrivals Tinahely to secure the title.

The finals in Bray, hosted by the always welcoming and wonderfully accommodating Bray Emmets club (many thanks for the complimentary coffee for a tired reporter who had no cash), were made up of two groups.

Group A saw the defending champions Blessington face stiff competition from Carnew Emmets, Baltinglass, An Tóchar and Bray Emmets. Group B, boasting the quality Tinahely outfit, was also populated by very useful sides from AGB, St Patrick’s and St Nicholas.

Blessington set the tone from early on with a comprehensive victory over a gallant Carnew Emmets. They followed this with a fine win over An Tóchar, a hard-fought victory over the host side before showing their defensive qualities when holding Baltinglass scoreless in their final group game.

Bray Emmets had come through a fierce battle with Baltinglass in their first game, lost to the Blues before seeing off Carnew before drawing with An Tóchar in a humdinger. This left them in second spot and set to play the winners of Group B.

Tinahely showed their scoring prowess when they out 5-8 past a talented AGB side before proving too strong for St Nicholas and St Patrick’s in their remaining games.

St Nicholas, decorated all over the field with competent footballers, had accounted for all but Tinahely and so were tasked with taking on the mighty Blessington.

The scoreline will suggest that Blessington ran away with this semi-final, but that’s not the case, certainly not for the first half at least. St Nicholas battled hard all over the field, but as tired legs grew more tired, the ruthless Blessington attack started to cause damage and they secured their place in the final on a score of 2-7 to 0-2.

Tinahely looked like their lethal selves in the semi-final, accounting for Bray Emmets by 6-8 to 0-1 and so the scene was set for a cracking decider against the two standard bearers in ladies football in the county at underage level.

And, as expected, that decider would go down to the wire, with Blessington barely sneaking the win by a score of 3-7 to 2-7.

With Tinahely six points up at one stage it was looking good for the Reds but a penalty and swing in momentum towards Blessington helped by the introduction of fresh subs saw the Blues get over the line.

This was a quality game of football between two really talented footballing sides and both can be very proud of their efforts having come through a really long day of sporting effort.

The ‘B’ decider was won by Valleymount, who fought off the excellent Éire Óg Greystones in the final in a horribly wet Ballinakill, while Clan na Gael claimed their first Féile honours when seeing off Kilcoole in the ‘C’ decider.

Blessington will now represent Wicklow in the Féile na nÓg alongside their boys team while Valleymount and Clan na Gael will take part in the Leinster one-day Féile event.

Tinahely: Bea Clancy, Niamh Monaghan, Nia Winterbottom, Aimee Clancy, Emma Healy, Olivia Shannon, Charlotte Doyle, Sarah Doyle, Alannah Murphy, Rachael Tighe, Áine D’Arcy, Ava Stapleton, Hannah O’Neill, Aine McDonald, Jessica Murphy, Sinead Whelan, Erin Donlon, Sophie Whtye, Dannielle Shannon.