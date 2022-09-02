Blessington’s Louise Quinn shines on a magical night for Irish football

Louise Quinn, right, and Amber Barrett after the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 qualifier match between Republic of Ireland and Finland at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin.

Blessington's Louise Quinn celebrates after the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 qualifier match between Republic of Ireland and Finland at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin.

Blessington’s Louise Quinn helped Ireland make history by guaranteeing themselves a World Cup play-off with a momentous 1-0 win over Finland in Tallaght Stadium on Thursday night.

An occasion of all occasions awaited Vera Pauw and company in Tallaght, with a record 6,952 people cramming into the cathedral of international women’s football to watch them vie for a historic World Cup play-off.

This group of players had to sit back and watch as England won the Euros this past summer, having narrowly missed out on qualification for the competition.

They exorcised those demons against the Finns, who dominated a first half in which Ireland were dogged with nerves and uncertainty. Despite this, it was the Girls in Green who created the best openings as they grew into the game towards the latter end of the first half.

Denise O’Sullivan had a header saved, while the ferociously hard-working Heather Payne was also denied. Finland rarely threatened, with the back three of Diane Caldwell, Louise Quinn, and Megan Connolly typically determined.

The game turned on 41 minutes, when Lily Agg was brought on for the injured Ruesha Littlejohn. On 54 minutes, she wrote her name in the history books.

Megan Connolly hoisted a free-kick into the box. When Tikja-Riika Korpela came rushing out, Agg looped a header into the back of the net.

Ireland’s tails were up and, try as they might, Finland couldn’t break them down. The final whistle sparked wild celebrations in the stands and on the pitch, as this paradigm-shifting team secured the play-off they more than deserved.

The job is not done, though. On Tuesday, they complete their qualification campaign away to Slovakia.

With the convoluted play-off system potentially leading to Ireland playing between one and four more games, a win and other results going their way could have major ramifications.

Quinn is not the only Co. Wicklow person involved in the camp, Áine O’Gorman was an unused sub on the night while Aughrim’s Andy Holt works as a performance analyst for Vera Pauw’s outfit.

Ireland: Courtney Brosnan; Diane Caldwell, Louise Quinn, Megan Connolly; Jamie Finn, Ruesha Littlejohn (Lily Agg 41), Denise O’Sullivan, Megan Campbell (Chloe Mustaki 76); Jess Ziu (Lucy Quinn 85), Heather Payne, Katie McCabe.

Finland: Tinja-Riikka Korpela; Elli Pikkujamsa (Jenny Danielsson 74), Anna Westerlund, Natalia Kuikka, Emma Koivisto; Olga Ahtinen, Ria Oling, Evelina Summanen, Heidi Kollanen (Sanni Franssi 67); Jutta Rantala, Linda Sallstrom.