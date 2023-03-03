Blessington’s Daniel Cooney captains SETU Carlow to Rory O’Connor Cup title

SETU Carlow's Daniel Cooney from Blessington and team-mates celebrate with the Rory O'Connor Cup.

Referee Stephen Fagan from Baltinglass with SETU Carlow captain Daniel Cooney and TUS Midlands captain Darragh Finlass before the Electric Ireland Higher Education GAA Freshers Football 2 final.

Gerry Tully presents the Rory O'Connor Cup to Daniel Cooney of SETU Carlow after the Electric Ireland Higher Education GAA Freshers Football 2 final against TUS Midlands in Carlow.

SETU Carlow 1-14

TUS Midlands 1-10

Blessington football Daniel Cooney captained SETU Carlow to victory in the Rory O’Connor Division 2 Freshers Football League final against TUS Midlands on Thursday night while Dunlavin’s Matt Miley was among the substitutes.

A strong start from the home side saw them open up a 0-4 to 0-0 lead over the visitors to the Carlow sports campus in the opening 10 minutes.

TUS Midlands fought back and trailed by two at 0-6 to 0-4 after 20 minutes with Blessington’s Cooney playing a major role from the middle of the field.

Read More

A decent crowd watched an entertaining game of football on the night with the sides retiring at the break with SETU Carlow up by four at 0-9 to 0-5.

Cooney and his colleagues did serious damage in the third quarter, opening up a 0-13 to 0-5 lead and a major soon after putting the game to bed.

Expand Close Referee Stephen Fagan from Baltinglass with SETU Carlow captain Daniel Cooney and TUS Midlands captain Darragh Finlass before the Electric Ireland Higher Education GAA Freshers Football 2 final. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Referee Stephen Fagan from Baltinglass with SETU Carlow captain Daniel Cooney and TUS Midlands captain Darragh Finlass before the Electric Ireland Higher Education GAA Freshers Football 2 final.

TUS Midlands never gave up and rallied with a late 1-2 but it was Blessington’s Cooney who lifted the cup to the roars of his colleagues and a delighted home support.

The game was refereed by Baltinglass official Stephen Fagan.

Expand Close SETU Carlow's Daniel Cooney from Blessington and team-mates celebrate with the Rory O'Connor Cup. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp SETU Carlow's Daniel Cooney from Blessington and team-mates celebrate with the Rory O'Connor Cup.

SETU Carlow: David MacPartlin (Kildare); Conor Farrelly (Cavan), Sara Curran (Carlow), Eoghan Byrne (Carlow); Tommy Gill (Kildare), Kevin Swayne (Laois), Ethan Mountaine (Kildare); Daniel Cooney (Wicklow), Kyle Nolan (Carlow); Conor Harte (Laois), Aaron Walker (Kildare), Cillian McGrath Carlow); Ronan Quinlan (Carlow), Adam Fleming (Kildare), Cormac Barker (Kildare). Subs: Jack Rodgers (Kildare), Gavin Thompson (Kildare), Jpohn Kenny (Wexford), Dylan Keane (Laois), Conor McWey (Laois), Cian Casey (Kildare), Alan Mahoney (Wexford), Gearoid Heane (Galway), James Roche (Galway), Ryan Quinlan (Laois, Brendan Booth (Kildare), Sean Brennan (Louth), Matt Miley (Wicklow), Marc Courtney Byrne (Kildare), Conor O’Neill (Carlow), Fionn Cooke (Kildare), Cian Doran (Carlow), Gary Porter (Wexford).