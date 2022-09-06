Blessington topple struggling Baltinglass in Senior championship

Blessington were far too strong for Baltinglass.

Blessington 9-11

Baltinglass 3-4

Blessington lined out at home to Baltinglass on Friday evening last knowing that having lost out to St Patricks last weekend, a lost to Baltinglass would see them out of this year’s championship.

Two factors ensured that the Blues would survive.

Firstly, they stormed out of the blocks, their pace and teamwork overwhelmed Baltinglass as they led 6-7 to 1-1 at half-time with corner-forward Shauna Byrne hitting four goals in the half, one a penalty.

The attacking pace of, in particular, Emily Rose O’Toole and Anna Vas was instrumental in that first-half performance.

The second factor related to the significant turnover in the Baltinglass team, short as many as nine of last year’s starters including notable county players Paula Faulkner, Catherine Dempsey and Marie Kealy.

In fairness to Baltinglass, they never gave up and took the game to the Blues right to the end with Leah Arnold Reilly and Ella Parke in the full-forward line a constant threat.

Both sides had a player sin binned in the last ten minutes, however the game was by then effectively over as both sides emptied the bench, with the Blues subs Sarah Bohan and Robyn Brennan contributing 2-1.

Blessington: Kim Connors; Emma Reid, Orlaith Ni Ghallchobhair, Sarah Peppard; Emily Rose O’Toole, Erin McMahon, Aoife Cullen; Anna Vas, Emma McLoughlin (0-1); Alana Carroll, Niamh Cullen (0-1), Leila Shannon (1-1); Jess Brennan (1-5), Roisin Ellis (0-1), Shauna Byrne (5-1). Substitutes: Sarah Bohan (2-0), Robyn Brennan (0-1), Alana McMahon, Maeve Corr, Aoibhinn Bailey.

Baltinglass: Caoimhe Ni Suilleabhain; Orla O’Toole, Mide O’Suilleabhain, Hannah McHugh; Jackie Byrne, Sarah Jane Winder, Shesali Daly Dann; Ciara O’Brien, Helena Dowling; Moya Cremin, Siofa Adams (1-1), Nicola Phelan; Ava Foley, Leah Arnold Reilly (0-2), Ella Parker (2-1). Substitutes: Rebecca Jackson, Kate Howard.