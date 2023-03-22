Blessington see off AGB in SFL Division 1 opener

Blessington proved too strong for AGB in Division 1 last week.

Blessington 2-10

AGB 0-8

The weekend snowy conditions caused this Division 1 game to go back to last Tuesday evening under the lights in Blessington. Both sides were short of several regulars, AGB missing Andy and Tom Maher, Darragh Fitzgerald and Ciaran Hyland and the Blues their county Senior and Under-20 contingent.

The scoreline does not do justice to the AGB performance as possession over the hour was 50-50 and both sides missed good goal chances.

AGB started the game much the better, they looked sharp and led three points to one after 10 minutes, two frees from the ever-reliable Chris O’Brien and another from Stephen Hurley.

Blessington eventually settled and with points from Mikey O’Connor (2) and Michael O’Toole levelled the game after 15 minutes at three points each.

The Blues could easily have been in front at this juncture but for Danny Silke Fetherson thundering a great chance of the crossbar.

AGB restored their lead with a free from Chris O’Brien and fine solo effort right through the middle from Sean Crowley.

Blessington, however, dominated the final minutes of the first half and their threatened goal arrived when Anthony McLoughlin set up Michael O’Toole to finish to the AGB net and they ended the half with points from the same two men, the Blues up 1-5 to 0-5 at half-time.

Blessington maintained their lead right through the second half and despite both defences playing well, goal chances came and went.

In fairness, AGB keeper Luke Delaney had a man-of-the-match performance, with some fine saves, the best being off a Jordan McGarr effort on the restart.

At the other end Sean Hurley blasted a great chance for AGB off the post on 15 minutes.

The Blues picked up their second goal in the final quarter as Stephen Carroll was on hand to finish and they might have had a couple more but for the fine performance of AGB keeper Delaney.

Chris O’Brien and Mikey O’Connor exchanged points from frees in the last quarter as Blessington went on to win by a comfortable eight points in the end.

One point of note, both sides found point scoring from play difficult, the Blues hitting five, AGB three.

Blessington: Rob Gilligan; Stephen Bohan, Conal O’Gallachoir, Darragh Friel; Jack Cotter, Brian Bohan, Jordan McGarr; Adam Boland, Eoin Keogh; Ruairi Finan (0-1), Anthony McLoughlin (0-1), Stephen Carroll 2-1); Danny Silke Fetherson, Mikey O’Connor (0-5, 4f), Michael O’Toole (1-2, 1f). Subs: Killian Bailey, Adam Smith, Sam Gough, Curtis Geraghty, Sean Mescal.

AGB: Luke Delaney; Kyle Kelly, Karl Kirwan, Tadgh O’Callaghan; Chris O’Brien, Jack Hamilton, Corey Mills; Sean Crowley (0-1), Tiernan McBride; Daire McBride, Chris O’Brien (0-5, 5f), Aaron O’Brien; Brian Hurley, Stephen Hurley (0-1), Sean Hurley Subs: Cian McBride, Gary Fennell, Con Kinsella (0-1), Ross McBride.

Referee: Darragh Byrne (Ballymanus)