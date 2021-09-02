Blessington rock!

The John West Wicklow LGFA Féile Division 1 took place in a damp, overcast but thankfully dry Bray GAA Club last Sunday.

Eight teams were competing for the coveted Ellen Kinch Memorial Trophy. Group 1 comprised of Tinahely, AGB, Bray Emmets and Carnew Emmets and Group 2 was made up of Blessington, St Patrick’s, An Tóchar and Baltinglass.

Group 1 was dominated by both Tinahely and Carnew with Tinahely topping the group and Carnew in second position while in Group 2 Baltinglass by virtue of their one-point victory over Blessington topped their group with the aforementioned Blessington side in second position.

Tinahely took on Blessington in the first of the semi-finals but found Blessington in resolute mood. As always, a good healthy battle between these two sides and while Tinahely continued throughout to press Blessington the westerners were far too strong on the day and proved victorious on a score of 5-6 to 1-0.

It was indeed great to see Blessington’s Aibhe King back from her recent collar bone injury and indeed she totally dominated the semi-final with others to catch the eye including Robyn Brennan, Aisling Brennan and Clara Keane.

Meanwhile in the other semi-final Carnew in a closely contested affair, defeated a defiant Baltinglass side by a goal and the score of 2-1 to 1-1 to qualify for the final and a tilt at Blessington.

However, in the final Blessington were not to be denied and although a gallant Carnew side tried mightily they simply found the Blessington forward division in poetic mood with Robyn Brennan who top scored with an impressive 2-5 particularly catching the eye along with the swift Aibhe King.

Both teams are to be commended for their performances in the final as it was obvious that the teams were tiring after a long day but still provided a fitting final for both sets of supporters and each player should be very proud of their performances as should every player who took to the fields in Bray for the Feile competition.

The trophy for Division 1 Féile was presented by Dominic Leech to the Blessington captain Aoife Cullen who thanked everyone particularly all the parents and supporters of all the teams for their constant support and then lifted the Ellen Kinch Trophy aloft for a Blessington side for the first time since 1997 to great applause.