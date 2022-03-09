Blessington prove too strong for brave Carrig

Blessington CC put Temple Carrig to the sword with a spectacular second-half performance to come out comfortable winners in this Wicklow Schools Senior ‘B’ football championship clash on a miserable in Greystones last Wednesday.

With the rain cascading down on a pitch that was pushed to its limits on the day, the Greystones school was unable to soak up the endless, relentless pressure of their Blessington counterparts.

Comparatively speaking, the first half of the game was competitive and nip-and-tuck. The more Gaelic Games-oriented Blessington Community College were playing most of the football, but the conditions were proving difficult to cope with for both sides, as rain poured from the heavens and the Greystones grass was covered in a greasy film.

The first score did not arrive until six and a half minutes in and came from Sam Reid, with the lead doubled by Mikey O’Toole’s first point from a free. Ollie Barr closed the gap for Temple Carrig with a good score on the turn, before Blessington capped off their bright start with the opening goal, with Ben Clarke capping off a slick move.

Clarke scored his second goal minutes later, when another good move down the left presented the centre-forward with a chance at goal; one he took by smashing the ball in off the crossbar in devastating fashion.

Temple Carrig gave themselves a lifeline with five minutes left in the half, when a Max Sproule cross-field pass fortuitously bounced off Ben O’Brien for the goal. The half-time whistle went with Blessington leading 2-6 to 1-3; Temple Carrig would not score again.

Instead, Blessington let rip in the second half as the rain continued to fall unforgivingly.

Satisfied with scoring a brace, Ben Clarke turned provider for Blessington’s third goal inside six minutes, as he set up the mercurial Mikey O’Toole for his first. A fourth goal, this time for Killian O’Connell, followed a minute after that, as Blessington went about showing no mercy against their beleaguered but tireless opponents.

Never giving up the ghost, Ferry Carrig tried their damnedest to keep control of the game, but they were coming up against a side brimming with immense potential. Wing-back Cillian Bailey chipped in a quickfire 1-1 to extend their gap even further.

It could have been more, but for Ben Carroll to produce a few good-to-great saves in goal, while a couple of other shots were cleared off the line.

The sixth and final goal arrived through Mikey O’Toole, but Blessington were not finished from a point scoring point of view. O’Toole capped off his own impressive display with a further point to end the day with a tally of 2-3, while Ben Clarke ended the day with 2-1.

It was a harsh lesson for Temple Carrig, and one from which many of the players can learn and improve. As for Blessington, it was a fitting reflection of some of the talent within the panel, even at such a young age, as their pace, power, and cutting edge in the attacking areas proved to be the difference when all was said and done.

Blessington Community College: Ben Carroll; Tommy Mooney, Jean Luc Morris, Dylan Friel; Cillian Bailey (1-1), Sam ReId (0-3), Tony Clarke (0-1); Jack Hardy, Dan Cooney (0-2); Conor Richardson (0-2), Ben Clarke (2-1, 1f), Paddy Fitzpatrick (0-1); Mikey O’Toole (2-3, 2f, 1 45), Killian O’Connell (1-0), Daragh Quinn. Subs: Conor Donoghue, Finn Behan, Bria Richardson, Sean McEvoy, Fionn O’Donovan, Kieran Kiely, Mikey Slattery, Rory Cullen, Patrick Small.

Temple Carrig: Dylan Potts; Nick White, Jack Sheldrick, Sean Darcy; Padraig Doyle, Adam Williams, Luke Weldon; Harry Maloney, Rhys Morgan; Rhys Gamble (0-1), Ben O’Brien (1-0), Max Sproule; Thomas Doyle, Ollie Barr (0-2, 1f), Killian Hingerty. Subs: Jake Evans.

Referee: Ciaran Gaskill