Blessington FC exit Albert Walsh Cup after narrow defeat to Castleknock Celtic

Blessington FC 2

Castleknock Celtic 3

Fourth place faced third from the Leinster Senior League Premier Division Sunday last Sunday morning, but there were no points at stake as the Cup came to Crosschapel for the second week running and this time it was Blessington’s turn to feel the pain of losing out by the odd goal in five at the finish of an end-to-end thriller.

Blessington roared out of the blocks and led 2-0 after 32 minutes and should have been out of sight by the break with numerous chances squandered and were left to rue the spurned efforts with the way the match panned out.

The first goal came courtesy of a penalty when Paddy Carroll’s shot was charged down in the box by the arms of a Castleknock defender and Curtis Geraghty put the ball low in the corner past Barry Neville in the away side’s goal.

The lead was doubled on 32 minutes when Paddy Carroll for Blessington reacted the quickest from a poor back pass and pounced on the loose ball to dribble around the Castleknock keeper and side foot his chance home.

Unfortunately for Blessington, their two-goal lead was to last for just a single minute when a Castleknock player took a weak shot straight to the Blessington goalkeeper Jack O’Connor only to be fouled after the ball was gone.

Greg Tobin stepped up for Castleknock and sent his shot high past O’Connor to give the visitors a vital lifeline and to send the game to the half-time break at 2-1 to the home side.

Blessington tipped off for the second half and gave the ball away immediately to the visitors who made full use of possession by moving it quickly down the right-hand side and squared the ball to Mo Omer who levelled up the game with a low shot in the corner as Blessington were caught cold.

The game then went into a period of both teams failing to get their final pass right and no real clear-cut chances arrived for either side.

The winner came on 70 minutes when a bit of loose play in the middle of the park by Blessington when they were moving forward gave Castleknock a throw in which they took quickly and, in a very similar move to their levelling goal, they moved the ball down the right and crossed the ball into Mo Omer again who scored at his second attempt at a shot.

The last 20 minutes saw Blessington try everything in their power to get back level with loads of possession and attacking moves but the Castleknock defence held firm to see it out for the win despite a series of corners and free kicks for Blessington on the perimeter of the visitor’s penalty box.

Blessington: 1. Jack O’Connor, 2. Derek Balfe, 3. Gary Mahon, 4. Adam Stack, 5. Ian Richardson, 7. Mark Pepper, 8. Sean O’Brien, 9. Paddy Carroll, 11. Curtis Geraghty, 17. Conor O’Toole, 12. Shane Deegan, 13. Adam Cullen, 14. Eni Llori, 15. Stuie Byrne, 16. Ben Clarke.

Castleknock Celtic: 1. Barry Neville, 13. R O’Haverty, 5. James Brophy, 25. Adam Kaiser, 19. Adam Coffey, 7. Mo Omer, 8. Greg Tobin, 18. Leroy Bankcle, 11. Ciaran Buggy, 4. Shariq Khan, 23. Lafeez Boarinna, 12. Niru Buthelezi, 2. Andy Merriman, 21. Maka Wynne, 10. Scott Brown.

Referee: Philip Russell

