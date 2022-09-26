Blessington cruise into U16 ‘A’ football decider after victory over Baltinglass

The Baltinglass under-16 footballers who lost out to Blessington in the 'A' semi-final in Blessington.

The Blessington under-16 footballers who are through to the county 'A' final after getting the better of Baltinglass in the semi-final.

Blessington 6-25

Baltinglass 3-2

Blessington cruised to the Wicklow LGFA under-16 A final with a comprehensive victory at home over Baltinglass on Thursday evening last.

The Liffeysiders put in a huge shift over the 60-odd minutes as they proved too strong for the Slaneysiders.

The result looked done and dusted at the interval as Blessington lead by 3-11 to 0-1 after a scintillating opening half.

Robyn Brennan opened the scoring for the Blues in the first minute with a well-taken point. A patient build-up by the hosts was rewarded with the opening major in the third minute after a penetrating run through the Baltinglass rearguard by Leila Shannon who fired home from close range.

Baltinglass had their first attack of the game, but Rebecca Byrne’s effort dropped short into Anna Carlyon’s grasp. The goalkeeper worked the ball out the wing up to Paige McDonald who soloed through and pointed from range.

Asia Duggan crashed her effort off the upright, however Robyn Brennan was on hand to fire over the rebound home for the Blues.

Balto’s Emma Doyle won possession of the resultant kick-out and fed Tanisha Daly Danne a fine pass, who in turn put Rachael Bolger in to rifle over the opening point for the home side to close out the opening quarter with Blessington leading by 1-3 to 0-1.

Blessington upped the ante, harvesting the next seven unanswered points on the bounce, the pick of them from the boot of Katie Behan out on the 21m line along the sideline.

Robyn Brennan provided a sublime finish with her left boot, firing high into the roof of the Baltinglass net.

Up the other end, Naoimi Hunter was in hard luck as her goalbound effort was brilliantly saved by goalie Anna Carlyon. The ball was worked up the pitch and Aibhe King rifled home a goal from close range just before the half-time whistle sounded as the score read 3-11 to 0-1.

Baltinglass started the brighter on the restart with Tanisha Daly Danne steering over a point from distance before Rachel Bolger grabbed a goal after great build up play from Emily Quinn and Ava Mooney.

However, Blessington upped another couple of gears with Paige McDonald causing havoc with her mazy solo runs and her eight points scored over the 60-odd minutes.

Robyn Brennan dispatched a penalty home for Blessington after great play from Cria Cullen before Leila Shannon tallied a brace of white flags on the trot for the hosts. Robyn Brennan and Naoimi Hunter traded goals before the hosts tallied a range of points before Naoimi Hunter goaled from the last attack of the game for Baltinglass.

Blessington progress to the final for 2022 where they will meet Tinahely who got the better of Carnew Emmets in the other semi-final.

Blessington: Anna Carlyon; Niamh Brennan, Avan Jordan Dempsey, Roisin Doyle; Eilis Reid, Erin McMahon, Cria Cullen (0-1); Leila Shannon (2-3), Aoife Cullen (0-1); Ava O’Driscoll, Aibhe King (1-1), Paige McDonald (0-8); Asia Duggan, Robyn Brennan (3-6, 1 pen), Katie Behan (0-5). Subs: Sophie O’Driscoll for A O’Driscoll (40), Georgia Mae for A Cullen (55).

Baltinglass: Amy Monohan; Emily Canavan, Eabha Canavan, Kate Kearns; Maia Fagan, Emma Doyle, Sarah Hanley; Leah Manley, Sophie Kavanagh; Ava Mooney, Tanisha Daly Danne (0-1), Rebecca Byrne; Emily Quinn, Naomi Hunter (2-0), Rachel Bolger (1-1). Subs: Valerie Doogue for A Mooney (38), Emma Heavey for E Canavan (42), Anna Bookle for R Byrne (50), Leah Spillane for A Monahon (53).

Referee: Declan Peppard (Hollywood)