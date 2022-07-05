Blessington boys did their county proud at Féile 2022!

Conor O'Toole of Blessington against Matthew McNamee of Clontibert in Monaghan, during the Shield semi-final at the John West National Football Feile 2022 event at Kildare GAA Centre in Hawkfield, Kildare.

The Blessington under-15 squad participated in Féile 2022 which was held in Hawkfield, Newbridge, last weekend. Unfortunately for the Blues, three of their squad were unavailable, Harry Nolan and Alex Walshe were both on holidays and Oisin O’Connelll was injured.

Nevertheless, the team and their coaches set off last Saturday morning in a mood of optimism and hope that they could represent themselves, their club and their county with pride while enjoying what is a wonderful experience in any young footballer or hurler’s life.

Blessington opened their campaign with a game against Armagh’s Dromintee. The Blessington lads were slow to start and Dromintee, a very good side, took advantage and got ahead fast on the scoreboard.

The Blues finally settled into the game and played some lovely football. Unfortunately, they lost the game on a score line of 3-7 to 1-2.

In game two they played St Loman’s (Westmeath) and although the Co. Wicklow champions played much better in this game, they came out on the wrong side of a 3-4 to 1-4 result.

Game three was against St Josephs of Clare, and this was a very close game which Blessington won by 3-4 to 2-6.

Game four was the Shield semi-final where the Blues played Monaghan’s Clontibret.

This was the game where the Blessington panel showed their never-give-up attitude all the way to the end as they battled for every possession.

This was an epic game between two great teams and finished in a draw after normal time. They played 10 minutes of extra-time and the Blues won the game 5-4 to 2-11, which got them through to the Shield final.

Awaiting them in the decider was St Josephs of Clare who had narrowly beaten Blessington in the group stage already.

The Blessington lads played the best they could but, unfortunately, the huge effort the lads put into the semi-final and the extra-time period left them very tired, and St Josephs deservedly won this game by 1-9 to 1-3.

“Overall, we are immensely proud to manage this bunch of players as their attitude and never-give-up ethic was evident in the Féile competition,” said team manager Jimmy Mulhall. “These lads have done themselves, their club and their county very proud in Féile 2022.

“Huge thanks to our club and parents for all the support on our fantastic Féile 2022 adventure. Thank you to my fellow coaches Ben, Gerry, Eddie, Curtis, Jamie and Steven for all their hard work coaching the lads in preparing for Féile 2022 and to Lisa and Noreen for their help on the day.

“Thanks again to our sponsors for everything. Also, thanks to the Healthy Club team,” he added.