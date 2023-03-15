Blackrock spoil the party for Greystones Under-20s

Greystones 12

Blackrock Coll 26

Greystones missed an opportunity to secure the JP Fanagan Premier 3 league title on Sunday morning as they lost out to Blackrock College, in what was their first defeat of the campaign. The visitors scored four tries on their way to a monumental victory that also keeps their title hopes alive.

The hosts were given a good opportunity to take the lead just two minutes into the game when they were awarded a penalty from forty metres out. Josh Wyse opted to kick for goal, and he got a lot of height on his kick, but it lacked accuracy as it sailed wide of the post.

Stones had another chance to score eight minutes in. Christopher Stewart latched onto a loose pass inside the Blackrock 22. He kicked the ball forward, but it rolled over the dead-ball line, and, despite these chances, the match stayed scoreless.

The game went very tight after that. It took 28 minutes before the home side finally broke the deadlock.

Thomas Gilmore passed the ball to Stewart, leaving the centre with a two-on-one overlap. He popped a pass to Peter Cleary, who went over in the corner to put his team in front. Wyse took the conversion, striking the post with a good effort from the tee.

Greystones kept pushing after taking the lead. Jude Burke passed to Paddy Byrne in a dangerous area, who in turn gave the ball to Stewart. The centre offloaded to Condon, but he spilled the pass - a let-off for Rock.

The away side levelled the tie up four minutes before the break. David Gorman took the ball out of a ruck just a few metres from the try line, playing it to Matthew MacCarthy in the corner. The fly half reached over to touch the ball down and put his side on the scoresheet.

MacCarthy took the conversion himself, the ball dropping just short of the posts. Cleary was then shown a yellow card for an off-the-ball incident following the try.

The numerical disadvantage did not stop the Wicklow club, Paddy Byrne putting his team back in front in the last minute of the first half.

Wyse kicked off to restart the game after Blackrock’s try. Byrne caught the ball and made a run through the entire defence, before going over under the posts for a magnificent solo score.

Wyse added the extras from the tee, sending his team into half-time with a 12-5 lead. However, this turned out to be Greystones’ last score of the match.

It did not take long for the Dubliners to get back level after the restart.

Just one minute into the second half, Max Simons gave a one-two pass with Michael English before breaking the final tackle and scoring under the posts. MacCarthy was left with a simple kick for the extras, and he made no mistake to level it at 12-12.

The visitors were in the ascendency now and scored their third try ten minutes later. Matthew Berwick gave a pass to Spencer O’Hara, who in turn played a great pass for Max Simons.

The number eight spotted a gap in the Greystones defence, and he took full advantage of it, running through for a try to put his team five points up. MacCarthy converted to increase the lead to seven.

With 20 minutes left in the game, the hosts were given a lifeline as Blackrock prop Sam Bruton was sin binned for another off-the-ball incident.

However, it was the away side that came closer to scoring in Bruton’s absence. MacCarthy took a penalty from just past the halfway line. He struck the shot at goal excellently, but the ball smashed off the post and came back into play, to the frustration of the Dublin team.

Stones never gave up, and very nearly scored what could have been a match-levelling try with eight minutes left on the clock. Cleary played a long ball out wide to Gilmore on the 22-metre line. The winger made a dash for it but was sent into touch by a fantastic tackle from the last defender, and Blackrock stayed seven points to the good.

The away side scored again in the last minute of the game to secure all five points, and also ensure that their title rivals came away from the tie empty-handed. Mark Mannion passed to O’Hara. The prop gave the ball to Conor Patton, who managed to make his way over the line for a vital score. MacCarthy slotted over the conversion to give his team a 26-12 win.

The result leaves Greystones four points ahead of Blackrock having played one game less. Stones have three games still to play, while Rock have just two fixtures remaining.

Greystones have another massive game as they play Galwegians away from home on Sunday, March 26. Kick off at Crowley Park is at 3pm. Blackrock are idle that game week but return to the field a week later as they welcome Boyne to Stradbrook. Kick off there is also at 3pm.

Greystones RFC: 15. Peter Cleary, 14. Thomas Gilmore, 13. Colm Condon, 12. Christopher Stewart, 11. Taylor O’Sullivan, 10. Josh Wyse, 9. Paddy Byrne, 1. William Ferns, 2. Rónán Byrne, 3. Steven Salmon, 4. Calum Sweeney, 5. Patrick Harrington, 6. Charles O’Donoghue, 7. Noah McNulty, 8. Jude Burke, 16. Michael McCarthy, 17. Lucas Hayden, 18. Jack Rigley, 19. Max Scully, 20. Jack Thomas Holland, 21. Max Cleary, 22. Scott Dalton

Blackrock College: 15. Liam McFadden, 14. Rory O’Gorman, 12. Michael English, 11. Daniel Beatty, 10. Matthew MacCarthy, 9. David Gorman, 1. Sam Bruton, 2. Mark Mannion, 3. Spencer O’Hara, 4. Matthew Berwick, 5. Sam Green, 6. Patrick Whelan, 7. Matthew Curneen, 8. Max Simons, 18. Conor Patton, 19. Matthew Doyle

Referee: Simon Owens



