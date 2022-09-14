Blackrock show class against Wicklow women at Ashtown Lane

Wicklow 17

Blackrock 45

Blackrock showed their class in Ashtown Lane on Saturday afternoon in the opening round of the Women’s AIL competition for 2022/2023.

The home side were short their captain Erin McConnell and vice-captain Laura Barry for this eagerly anticipated opener. One was in attendance while the other was in Canada.

Wicklow, who were huge underdogs for this clash, didn’t take this tag to heart as they went after the visitors from the opening kick-off.

With 10 minutes gone Blackrock won a penalty and decided to take a scrum on the halfway line. This scrum resulted in the first try of the game as scrum-half Maeve Liston broke down the wing before crossing the try-line for her side. The extras were put wide from a tight angle.

Wicklow kept the pressure on even after this early set-back and within 10 minutes they had narrowed the gap to two points as Beth Roberts fired over a penalty for her side.

The next 10 minutes of this tie was riddled with mistakes and some excellent defence from both sides.

The home side then produced a moment of magic as Ella Roberts at full-back collected a ball in her own half before breaking through the defence. Roberts added the extra as Wicklow took a deserved lead.

The home side kept the pressure on and as they did Blackrock centre Ciara Scanlan intercepted a pass before offloading to fly-half Lisa Mullen who managed to run under the posts unopposed before adding the extras to give her side a two-point lead at the break.

The second half of this tie was a much more one-sided affair as Blackrock started to gain control with Mullen controlling the game at fly-half, pushing the Wicklow defence back with some excellent kicking.

It was Mullen who was the catalyst for her side’s next try as she switched play with an excellent pass to Ali Coleman who powered her way over the line from outside the 22-metre line. Mullen couldn’t convert from out wide.

Wicklow’s indiscipline was causing them trouble as they gave away a penalty on their own 22.

Mullen took this penalty quickly before dropping her centre and captain Michelle Claffey into space with a switch pass that resulted in another try under the posts with Mullen slotting another conversion.

With both sides emptying the bench in the final 20 minutes it was Wicklow substitute Saoirse O’Reilly who made an immediate impact as she collected a loose ball before weaving her way over the line with Roberts adding the extra two points to narrow the gap.

The final 10 minutes were tough for Wicklow with the away side managing to cross the whitewash three times. Blackrock put the game to bed with a penalty try from a maul.

It was then the turn of substitute Méabh Deely to cross the line after some great work from Ella Durkan. The final try of the game came from Anna Doyle who flew down her wing to finish under the posts as Mullen kicked the final score of the game.

WICKLOW: Ella Roberts; Meagan Parkinson, Aoibhin Stone, Sarah Gleeson, Suzanne Tyrrell; Beth Roberts, Roisin Stone; Linda Dempsey, Niamh Ni Dhroma (capt), Caoimhe Molloy, Rachel Griffey, Caitlin Griffey, Nicola Schmidt, Jessica Schmidt, Emma Curran. Replacements: Kathy Byrne for C Molloy, Laura Newsome for N Schmidt, Leah Murphy for N Ní Dhroma, Shauna Soady for C Griffey, Orla Molloy for R Stone, Saoirse O’Reilly for M Parkinson.

BLACKROCK COLLEGE: Ella Durkan; Roisin Crowe, Michelle Claffey (capt), Ciara Scanlan, Anna Doyle; Lisa Mullen, Maeve Liston; Shannon Heapes, Emma Hooban, Casey O’Brien, Eimear Corri, Anna Potterton, Mairead Holohan, Beth Cregan, Ali Coleman. Replacements: Laura Feely for S Heapes, Ann-Marie Rooney for C O’Brien, Niamh Tester for M Holohan, Roisin McWey for A Coleman, Méabh Deely for M Claffey, Natasha Behan for M Liston, Hannah Hodges for R Crowe.

Referee: Robbie O’Flynn

