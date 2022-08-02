Biggest crowd ever flocks to Rathdrum Offroad Club event

The Rathdrum Offroad Club’s Grassmoto Championship went to Coolboy for Round 2 on Sunday where the biggest crowd of spectators the club have ever had at an event, over 400, all lined on the top of the track to view the high-speed action.

And the action certainly didn’t disappoint, with unbelievably close racing in every one of the packed classes.

After all the rain on Friday and Saturday, conditions were absolutely perfect as the field dried out and as the day went on, they only got better.

“With the entry of riders on the day also one of the biggest to date, showing 201 bikes entered the event really shows the need for this sport to be recognised and get the Wicklow County Council behind us once and for all,” said Mervyn Griffin of Rathdrum Offroad Club.

“As still there is no offroad facility here for young lads to get out and train/practice other than these events or drive anything between two and four hours,” he added.

“A huge thanks to the landowner, John Hatton, for this incredible venue. We are heading back to the same place but to a different field on August 14 for Round 3.

“Thanks to all the riders, spectators, the Order of Malta, Motorcycling Ireland, and everyone that made the event possible,” said Mervyn.

On the podium for the Day:

BW Autos: Kayne Flemming (Dublin), Matthew McGee (Arklow), Blake Teeling Barry (Dublin).

SW Autos: Odhran Snell (Rathdrum), Calvin Larkin (Meath), Nate Whitney (Wexford).

Youth 65: Ryan Flynn (Wexford), Jamie Larkin (Meath), Marek Janicki (Dublin).

Youth 85cc: Ross Byrne (Tinahely), Craig Timmons (Hacketstown), Adam Donegan (Tinahely).

All local lads pushing at the front.

Youth 125/250cc: Christian Russell (Cork), Jamie Hurley (Carlow), Ruari Scully (Kildare).

Novice MX1: Richard Stepemske, Clifford Farrington (Laragh), Noel Byrne (Ashford).

Novice MX2 : Jason Byrne, Alex Nally (Rathdrum), Jimbob Murphy (Wexford).

Clubman MX1: Thomas Kelly (Dub), Emyln O’Toole (Gorey), Fred Kiersey (Tinahely).

Pre-injection Evo bikes: Andy Forsberg (Newtown), James Sinnott (Dublin), Rachel Chambers (Tinahely).

Over 35s: Neil Devlin (Wexford), Stephen Kavanagh (Rathdrum), Tommy Jackson (Hacketstown).

Grade B semi experts: John Kenny (Coolboy), Jonathan Merriman (Dublin), Shane Valentine (Navan).

Grade A experts: Liam Sinnott (Dublin), Mervyn Griffin (Rathdrum), Andy Forsberg (Newtown).