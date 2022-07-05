Big support for annual event in honour of the late hero ‘Jonesy’

The 11th annual Ciaran Jones Memorial Golf Classic took place last weekend and yet again the memory of the late Kilbride GAA star and courageous garda inspired a fantastic turnout of teams on a beautiful day in Tulfarris Golf Club.

Two charities were selected to benefit from the proceeds of this year’s event, Purple House Cancer Support and Our Lady’s Hospice and Care Services Wicklow.

Prior to last week’s event, the impressive tally of €142,000 has been raised for charities by the annual event that attracts players and teams from all over the local area and beyond.

Five sponsors came on board in 2022 to lend a hand with the event.

Aspire, Puntual Print, Renault, The Avon and Tulfarris Hotel and Golf Resort showed their generosity and support for the Jones family and the memory of Ciaran by getting behind the project and helping to make it a success yet again.