Big support for annual event in honour of the late hero ‘Jonesy’

Tulfarris hosts popular event

John Rossiter, Peter Rossiter, Seia Atkison and Thomas Bealin.
Pat O'Neill, Dick Shaus, Brendan O'Neill and Keith Murphy
Stewart O'Reilly, Paddy Magee, Brian Walsh and Eoin O'Donovan
Martin Walsh, Shane Carty, Jim Walsh and John Jones
Mick O'Rourke, Donna Reddy, Ray McIlenry and Colum Smith.
Joan Walsh, Elsie Cooper, Bernadette Rooney and Margaret Sheehan
Jim Fennell, Tom Waters, Brendan Grehan and Morgan O'Flaherty.
John Kennedy, Greg Ryan, Brian Write and Sturat Ellisson
James Fitzpatrick, Eoin Keogh, Philip Richerdson and Jordon Nolan
Andrew O'Brien, Sinead Nolan, Sean O'Rourke and Daire Hanrahan
Fr. Padraig McDermott, Philip O'Sullivan, Garry Beagan and Jarlath Beagan.
Robbie Pender, Eddie Boylan, Paul McLoughlin and Mick McLoughlin
Seanie Phelan, Darragh Figgis, Richie Whelan and Shane Carthy
Francis Lambe and Lynda Fagan
Sally Callaghan, Niall Jones, Dave Callaghan and Pat Reid
Paddy Sargent, Denis, Sean and James
Patsy Glennon, Myles Burke, Pat Edgewort and Pat Flynn
Brian McDermott, Deirdre McDermott, Ann Horan and John Horan.
Ian Corrigan and Tom
Jerry Lambe, Lynda Fagan, Francis Lambe and Ciaran Lambe

Brendan Lawrence

The 11th annual Ciaran Jones Memorial Golf Classic took place last weekend and yet again the memory of the late Kilbride GAA star and courageous garda inspired a fantastic turnout of teams on a beautiful day in Tulfarris Golf Club.

Two charities were selected to benefit from the proceeds of this year’s event, Purple House Cancer Support and Our Lady’s Hospice and Care Services Wicklow.

Prior to last week’s event, the impressive tally of €142,000 has been raised for charities by the annual event that attracts players and teams from all over the local area and beyond.

Five sponsors came on board in 2022 to lend a hand with the event.

Aspire, Puntual Print, Renault, The Avon and Tulfarris Hotel and Golf Resort showed their generosity and support for the Jones family and the memory of Ciaran by getting behind the project and helping to make it a success yet again.

