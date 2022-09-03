Ben Feeney scores twice as Bray Wanderers beat Athlone

Bray Wanderers 2

Athlone Town 0

It was all about the twos at the Carlisle Grounds on Friday night. Bray Wanderers enjoyed their second home victory of the season.

Ben Feeney scored two goals.

It was a second consecutive victory for the Seagulls for just the second time this season. And in the second half, Stephen McGuinness was just too good to be beaten as Athlone Town knocked on the door.

Feeney’s double – both coming in the first half – makes him the club’s second top goal scorer this term behind Darragh Lynch and it gave loyal Bray fans a rare smile as they left the Field of Dreams knowing that their side had a 100 per cent record in September.

Pat Devlin made two changes to his starting XI (that two theme strikes again). Kevin Knight was suspended so he was replaced by Joe Gorman, while Eoin Massey came in for Conor Clifford.

Gorman would be involved from an early stage. A corner kick on the left from Gary Armstrong found Thomas Oluwa at the back post. His downward header clipped the unknowing Joe Gorman and drifted wide.

Bray cleared the resulting corner from the other flank, but Valerij Doila returned the cross and Oluwa crashed through a few bodies – including Stephen McGuinness – to head it over. Bray were furious that referee Jason Moore did not award a free kick against Oluwa; meaning his header would have counted had it been on target.

On 15 minutes, the ball was propelled forwards towards Ben Feeney on the edge of the area. It might well have had snow on it when it returned from orbit, but Feeney majestically pulled it out of the sky with his first touch. His low drive was safely held by Enda Minogue.

Prior to Friday’s tie, Athlone’s defensive record was not pretty; conceding over two goals per game on average and you got an insight as to why with Bray’s next chance and the opener too.

The chance first; an Athlone clearance took an unlucky deflection and spun back into their own box. Cian Kelly should have dealt with it, but he left it for Minogue who assumed Kelly would deal with it. One man who was happy to take control of the situation was Feeney, but Minogue raced out and smothered well at the attacker’s feet.

Three minutes later, Minogue would concede his first goal in Town colours. An Athlone defender again seemed hesitant to clear from a Bray throw-in and Paul Fox nipped in. He was crowded out and blocked but the ball fell to Feeney who opened up his body to expertly curl to the far corner.

Feeney secured his first brace for the club on 39 minutes. Jack Hudson fizzed in a throw from the right, Hugh Douglas flicked it on, and Feeney pounced to turn home from close range.

Despite being rooted to the foot of the table, Dermot Lennon’s side did not throw in the towel. Three minutes after the restart, Patrick Hickey was found in the area, and he showed good feet to wriggle away from his man. His rising shot was brilliantly tipped over the bar by McGuinness who hadn’t made a save all evening prior to that.

Shortly before the hour mark, Athlone threatened again. Doila threaded a lovely pass inside from the left flank to Gary Armstrong and he slipped in the ever-lively Oluwa but, under heavy pressure from the Bray defence, he pulled his shot wide.

Friday’s result now means that 10 of Bray’s 27 points have been produced in matches against Athlone, while eight of their 26 goals have come against the Co. Westmeath club. Bray fans might lament the fact that they don’t get to enjoy one last tangle with Lennon’s side this season.

There could be a personal milestone in the offing for Kieran ‘Marty’ Waters. With five matches remaining, he is approaching 100 appearances for the Co. Wicklow club. How shy is he of the tally? Why, two, of course.

Bray Wanderers: Stephen McGuinness; Jack Hudson, Hugh Douglas, Joe Gorman; Keith Dalton, Dean Zambra, Eoin Massey, Paul Fox; Jamie Hollywood; Ben Feeney, Colin Kelly. Subs: Dan Blackbyrne for Fox (70); Kieran ‘Marty’ Waters for Kelly (70); Darragh Lynch for Hollywood (70); Callum Thompson for Feeney (88); Kurtis Byrne for Dalton (90). Not used: Ben Clark, Zak O’Neill, Conor Knight, Ugo Anny Nzekwue.

Athlone Town: Enda Minogue; Cian Kelly, Andy Spain, Noah van Geenen, Jarleth Jones; Patrick Hickey; Adam Lennon, Oisin Duffy, Gary Armstrong, Valerij Doila; Thomas Oluwa. Subs: Charles Mutawe for Armstrong (64); Precious Omochere for Dolia (76); Jack Kavanagh for Spain (76). Not used: Vladislav Veliuin, Aaron McBride, Cameron Mulready, Matthew Leaf, Daniel Dobbin, Osaze Irhue.

Referee: Jason Moore