Becky leads charge for Cork City

Becky Cassin of Cork City during the FAI Women's Senior Cup Final match between Cork City and Peamount United at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin.

Becky Cassin put in a captain’s performance as Cork City brought to an end a run of three consecutive defeats with a thorough win over high-flying DLR Waves.

Cassin capped off a stellar performance with her side’s fourth goal of the day, as Laura Shine’s hat-trick condemned DLR to a shocking 4-1 defeat at Turner’s Cross.

The win was the Leesiders’ first since their 2-1 win over Treaty United on August 4.

Elsewhere, Áine O’Gorman and Alannah McEvoy both started as Peamount inched ever closer to retaining their Women’s National League title with a win over Bohemians, while Edel Kennedy started as Wexford Youths kept up their pursuit with a 7-1 win over Athlone.

Those results mean that Peamount need four wins from their final five games to retain the title.

Over in Scotland, Claire Walsh started in the heart of defence as Glasgow City went top of the league by coming from behind to beat Hamilton 3-1, with Irish international Clare Shine scoring the third goal.

Down south, in the FA Women’s Super League, Louise Quinn was very much in the thick of things but could not stop Birmingham from losing their third league game in a row, against Everton.

Having scored the winning goal against Australia with a header at one end, The Blessington-native was left needing stitches with a header at another, as a clash of heads in the Birmingham penalty area left the 31-year-old requiring attention for a gash on her forehead.

She was thankfully able to recover and finish the game but could not prevent the Brummies from losing their third game from three, leaving them bottom of the league, level on points with Reading and Leicester.

Back in Ireland, the Men’s Premier Division, Chris Lyons made his return for Drogheda United as they lost 1-0 to Waterford.

It was his first game since being taken off inside half an hour against St. Patrick’s in the middle of July.

Stephen McGuinness was an unused substitute as Bohemians lost twice in three days, first to Finn Harps and then to Dundalk, to leave their chances of European football scattered. They have a game in hand on Sligo Rovers in third and are seven points off of the Bit O’Red.

In the First Division, Aaron Bolger started for Cork City as they drew 0-0 with Treaty United, while Karl Manahan started, and Luke Scanlon was an unused substitute for Wexford in their 2-0 win over Athlone.

As for Cabinteely, Keith Dalton captained the side while Adam Hayden and Jack O’Reilly were unused substitutes as they lost 2-0 to Shelbourne, who now only need just one more win to become champions.

In Scotland, Daire O’Connor was withdrawn at half-time as Ayr drew 0-0 with Morton, while in England, Pierce Sweeney started as Exeter City drew 1-1 with Hartlepool, and Simon Power was a second-half substitute in Harrogate’s 0-0 draw with Stevenage.

Finally, Conor Carty was brought on in the second half as the Wolves under-23s lost 3-1 to Sunderland.