Barnett: ‘We felt like we owed them one’

It’s not often that you can be somewhere so familiar, yet so alien at the same time. But that’s exactly what struck Dylan Barnett as he checked into the away dressing room at the Carlisle Grounds on Monday afternoon.

With over 70 appearances for the club, the Bray native was a fan favourite amongst Seagulls followers. But he followed Gary Cronin to Longford Town and the early evidence – with De Town seven points clear of Bray with two games in hand – suggests he made a wise decision.

He returned to the Seaside venue as Town pinched a late, late 1-2 win over Bray on Monday but the defender isn’t getting carried away by his side’s promising beginning to the campaign.

“We’ve started well. Looking back on the first phase of games, Bray was the only team that beat us, so we felt like we owed them one and scoring a late winner like that makes it that little bit better. We’ve got good momentum and we’ve been picking up a lot of wins so as long as that keeps going and we keep not conceding too many and scoring a few goals; that’s our aim. We have to keep the momentum going. It’s still very early on but we’re in good form.

“We’ve started well but it’s only been one phase of games and it’s still very early; we haven’t even played Treaty yet. We’re not looking at that (title race), we’re just looking at the next game and concentrating on winning that. When it comes to the last few games or the last phase of games; we’ll see where we are and make decisions from there.”

Barnett played the vast majority of his matches for Bray at left-back but has been deployed as a ball-playing centre-back so far in 2022.

“I’ve been playing there for a few games! I’ve actually only played left-back once this year which was the first game of the year. But when you have the kind of relationship with Gaz (Gary Cronin) that I do, and he trusts me, and I trust him. As long as I get to play, and I can help the team in any way, shape or form; that’s the kind of player I am and that’s what I’ll do.”

He may have left the Field of Dreams with a beaming smile on Monday, but Barnett did have to endure some ribbing from those Bray fans that used to cherish him. The three points should help him to get over it.

“It’s difficult. I don’t really know how to put it into words, but I was here for three years and that’s the first time I’ve been in that changing room (the away one) getting changed. It’s different. I got a bit of stick towards the end from the fans but that was always going to happen.”