Barnett: ‘We felt like we owed them one’

Former Seagull says togging out in away dressing room was “different” 

Longford's Dylan Barnett and Bray's Kieran 'Marty' Waters fight for possession at the Carlisle Grounds.

Longford's Dylan Barnett and Bray's Kieran 'Marty' Waters fight for possession at the Carlisle Grounds.

Daniel Gorman

It’s not often that you can be somewhere so familiar, yet so alien at the same time. But that’s exactly what struck Dylan Barnett as he checked into the away dressing room at the Carlisle Grounds on Monday afternoon.

With over 70 appearances for the club, the Bray native was a fan favourite amongst Seagulls followers. But he followed Gary Cronin to Longford Town and the early evidence – with De Town seven points clear of Bray with two games in hand – suggests he made a wise decision.

