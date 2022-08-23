Balto put AGB to the sword

Baltinglass 0-10

AGB 0-8

An exquisite insurance point from the outside of Robert McHugh’s boot close to the sideline in Annacurra helped Baltinglass secure a quarter-final berth in this year’s Fitzgerald Kitchens Junior ‘A’ Football Championship.

Their opponents on Sunday, AGB, will now take on Ballinacor in the third round of the competition as they look to bounce back from this narrow defeat.

It was Baltinglass who would come out of the traps quicker. With a strong breeze at their backs, the West Wicklow men seemed very well set up, utilising a two-man inside forward line which was constantly alternating personnel.

That same inside line began the scoring, Mark Caplice lobbing up an outrageous ball from a free for the first score of the game. The free was won by Peadar Burke who had the license of the park and used it to great effect in the opening stages.

AGB levelled through Philip Gleeson who scored a free that he won. But as a team Arklow were struggling to break down resolute Baltinglass defence, which was mastered well by Jason Kenny from centre-back.

Baltinglass would add three more scores to end the half, the pick from Mark Caplice, a snapshot from the left boot which after a high arc eventually landed on the top of the net and over the bar. Philip Gleeson again slotted another free for the Pearse’s Park men which closed a tight first half with Baltinglass two to the good.

Gleeson started as he finished the first half with a pointed free which was followed by a 45 drilled over by the Baltinglass goalkeeper William Rogers.

Not to be outdone, AGB’s Darragh Culleton pinged a sweet free off the deck to make it a one-point game.

AGB looked much improved in the second half, but the ever-dangerous Brain Lord split the posts after picking up a break from the middle of the field.

Darragh Culleton again clawed back the deficit to one, only for Baltinglass to make the decisive game-winning sequence. Starting with Niall O’Connor, who would repeat his first-half trick, coming late onto the play and clipping over a savage score against the wind.

Caplice would then score his second and finally put Baltinglass three points to the good.

Rogers, the goalkeeper, would split the posts again from a long-range free.

It was at this point that Shane McBride would barrel into the game for AGB with many powerful lung-busting runs and on the 26th minute would see one of his efforts raise a white flag.

AGB’s comeback was stifled somewhat when Gary Fennell, who had been very steady all afternoon, received a black card. Down to 14 men, Arklow’s job just got harder. Yet it was Tommy New who next weaved his way through to fire a low shot at William Rogers who saved well.

The Geraldines would manufacture a point from Daire McBride with the next attack but before they could even attempt an equaliser, Robert McHugh insured a Baltinglass win with what was simply an exquisite score from near the side-line with the outside of the boot.

That being the insurance point, Baltinglass secured a quarter-final place and made it one step closer to Aughrim on county final day.

Baltinglass: William Rogers (0-2, 2f); Sean Parke, Jason Steed, Michael Dowling; Hugh O’Toole, Jason Kenny, Conor O’Neill; Conor Keogh, Niall O’Connor (0-2); Alan Barrett, Tommy Cullen, Brian Lord (0-1); Lee Furlong, Peader Burke (0-1), Mark Caplice (0-3, 1f). Subs: Robert McHugh (0-1) for L Furlong, Mikey English for C Keogh, Lee Furlong for R McHugh.

AGB: Kyle O’Connor; Daire Furlong, Corey Mils, Sean McCarthy; Conor Gahan, Tadgh O’Callaghan, Chris O’Brien; Tommy New, Patrick O’Halloran; Shane McBride (0-1), Liam Moore, Gary Fennell; Darragh Culleton (0-3, 2f), Philip Gleeson (0-3, 2f), Garrett Kenny. Subs: Daire McBride (0-1) for G Kenny, Kyle Dowling for S Mcarthy, Ross McBride for C O’Brien.

Referee: Max Malloy (Annacurra)