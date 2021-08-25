Baltinglass trio key to Meath ladies success story

Meath manager Eamonn Murray and members of his backroom staff celebrate after the TG4 All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football Championship semi-final match between Cork and Meath at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Paddy Dowling, Paul Garrigan and Shane Wall pictured after the All-Ireland Intermediate final of 2020. The three Baltinglass men have been involved with the Meath ladies since 2017 and were on the sideline as the Royals reached their first All-Ireland Senior final following their dramatic victory over Cork in Croke Park.

‘Fairytale stuff,’ was how Paul Garrigan reacted to the Meath ladies toppling Cork after extra-time to reach their first-ever All-Ireland Senior football final where they will face the mighty Dubs in Croke Park.

Paul is the head coach of the Royals although his time has been limited this year after he went under the knife for a hip replacement earlier in the year although he was very much involved in the background in terms of analysis and advice.

Joining Paul, a Meath native but long-time resident of Baltinglass and current Wicklow GDA, is fellow Baltinglass men Shane Wall and Paddy Dowling along with Carlow’s Mark Brennan. The management team took over the county squad in 2017 and since then they haven’t looked back.

‘We went in in 2017. They got hammered by Cork in 2015 by 40-something points and then in 2016 and 2017 they had problems and we kind of took over as kind of interim management in the middle of 2017,’ said Paul. ‘The leagues were over, and the championship was only starting, and they were back in Intermediate in 2017. We won a Leinster at Intermediate in 2017 and got to an All-Ireland semi-final. We were beaten in the Division 3 final in 2018 and got to the Intermediate final again. In 2019 we won Division 3 and got to the Intermediate final. In 2020 we won the Intermediate and were top of Division 2 table, but it was called off because or Covid.

‘In 2021, we won Division 2 and are obviously in the Senior final. Mostly what happens is that the team who win the Intermediate championship tends to come down. We were beaten by Tipperary in the semi-final in 2017 and they won it, but they came down in 2018.

‘If you said to me at the start of the year that Meath would stay in Division 2 and not get relegated out of Senior I would have taken your right arm off for that. For them to get to the final is amazing. I think they were 200/1 to win the championship.

‘The whole story is amazing. We played Wicklow in Roundwood in 2018. Wicklow beat them in Roundwood fair and square and it’s mostly the same team, definitely 11 or 12 of the team that day. It’s unheard of (to get where they are this week). They’ve never been in a Senior final. The story is unbelievable, and then to add to that the drama of what happened on Sunday. We were 1000/1 in the running with the bookies. Seven points down with three minutes to go, six down with 1.40 and with the ladies there’s the hooter so you only have 1.40, so to score two goals against Cork in one minute and 40 seconds is amazing because Cork are the masters of keeping the ball.

‘To win the match like they did was unbelievable,’ he added.

‘Paddy Dowling is the goalkeeping coach; Shane Wall works with the defence and Mark works with the attack and I’d be the overall head coach and Eamonn Murray is the manager. My time would have been very limited this year to be fair, but the lads were driving up the whole time,’ he said.

And what’s the secret? How did they go from being beaten by Wicklow in Roundwood to reaching an All-Ireland Senior final three years later?

‘Well, we’ve a really good group. We’ve kept all the players, well 95 per cent of the players. We’ve a good coaching team but you’ve got so many members in Meath. There are 7,500 members in LGFA in Meath.

‘And there are some big clubs now, Ratoath and Donaghmore-Ashbourne, they were Junior ‘A’ and now they’re massive. When you have that pick and the tradition and a bit of luck along the way.

‘It’s a remarkable story. You couldn’t script it,’ he added.