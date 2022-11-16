Baltinglass prevail against young Tomnafinogue side in Shilllelagh

Tomnafinogue's Rory O'Dare looks to escape the attention of Hugh O'Toole from Baltinglass.

A close call on the Tomnafinoge goal during the under-19 game in Shillelagh last weekend.

Tomnafinogue 2-8

Baltinglass 5-15

Bigger, bolder and more experienced, Baltinglass made those advantages pay as they coasted to a decisive 16-point victory over Tomnafinogue in their Peter Keogh Under-19 football championship clash at Shillelagh on Sunday morning.

Age difference counts at underage level, also a number of the Balto squad have played at Senior level too, and so it is hard to expect Tomnafinogue to negotiate those hurdles with a team that included some players as young as 16.

Yet they did not surrender, did not show the white feather; instead, they rallied in the second period with the wind at their back, rifled home two defiant goals and might have raised a couple of more green flags with a bit of luck.

However, the robust Baltinglass boys were in a different class really and they set down a marker from the get-go, romping to a 1-3 lead inside six minutes, with the goal scored by midfielder Jack Kirwan, finishing off a sweeping move involving corner-back Adam Keogh, full-forward Jamie Furlong and winger Jack Bookle.

Lively corner-forward Eddie Cullen opened Tomnafinogue’s account on 15 minutes, making it 1-6 to 0-1, but Balto’s response was lethal as Jack Bookle raised the second green flag as the West Wicklow lads went on to lead decisively at half-time 4-8 to 0-3.

On 20 minutes, gifted full-forward Jamie Furlong scored a cheeky third goal, as he nonchalantly back heeled the ball to Cillian Murphy’s net in a manner that would earn rave reviews in another football code.

There was little that Tomnafinogue could do to stem the wave after wave of Baltingass attacks by their forwards, dominant midfielders Niall O’Connor and Jack Kirwan. And the winners’ defence snuffed out everything Tomnafinoge could throw at them.

Baltinglass went into this contest on the back of the confidence boost of a one-point victory over near neighbours and rivals Blessington whereas Tomnafinogue suffered a demoralising defeat in their competition opener.

Yet shrugging off those handicaps the team, drawn from the four enclaves that surround the famed oak woods of Tomnafinogue, threw caution to the wind - now blowing in their favour in the second period - and took the battle to their opponents.

Winger Tomas Kelly is only sixteen, showed deft football skills and took up good attacking positions. Midfielders Oisin O’Gorman and Patrick Murphy were on the ball with greater frequency and now Baltinglass’s defence came under pressure to keep their goal intact.

Corner-forward Eddie Cullen was catching the eye in particular as he pierced the Baltinglass net twice for second-half goals that rewarded his team’s improved performance.

In the 15 shirt, Brandon Rossiter was also showing strongly in the other corner as his four sweet points demonstrated.

Even so there was never any doubt about the overall superiority of Baltinglass. But they were restricted to one second half goal, this green flag raised by star player Jamie Furlong in the 41st minute.

And thus Baltinglass under-19s have carved another notch on their curriculum vitae.

Baltinglass: Jamie Farnor; Geordan Peggs, Hugh O’Toole, Adam Keogh; Ross Nolan (0-1), James Fleming, Jack Kenny; Niall O’Connor (0-1), Jack Kirwan (1-4); Adam Kavanagh, Tom Keogh (0-3), Jack Bookle (1-2); Matthew Fisher (0-1), Jamie Furlong (2-3), Conor Stephenson (1-0). Subs: Killian Locke for G Peggs.

Tomnafinogue: Cillian Murphy; Odhran Doyle, Ruairi O’Brien, Darragh Rawson; Maurice Hedderman, Ciaran Lambert, Darragh Hayden; Oisin O’Gorman, Patrick Murphy; Thomas Kelly 0-1), Liam O’Neill, Callum Patterson; Eddie Cullen (2-3), Rory O’Dare, Brandon Rossiter (0-4). Subs: Jamie Purcell for Odhran Doyle, Ryan Purcell for D Rawson, Conor Doran Bowes for D Hayden, Kevin Murray for R O’Dare, Owen Hedderman for M Hedderman.

Referee: Ned Doyle (Kiltegan)