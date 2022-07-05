Baltinglass beat Avondale but can’t catch St Patrick's in Division 1 title race

Baltinglass defeated Avondale last weekend but had to settle for second place in the SFL Division 1 table.

Baltinglass 1-15

Avondale 2-5

Two goals from penalties, scored by Oisin McGraynor at the beginning and end of the second half, helped to put a respectful look on the scoreboard at the end of a lacklustre SFL Division 1 encounter played at the Avondale venue on Saturday evening last, but the win wasn’t enough to clinch the league title for Kevin O’Brien’s side as St Patrick’s had accounted for AGB in Dunbur and were crowned champions as a result.

Avondale had the bare complement of 15 players at the beginning, but it was still a strong selection with most of their first team players lining out. With corner-forward Michael O’Dea lining out back in his own half back line and with forwards funneling back to help out in defence, Avondale made it difficult for the Baltinglass attack right from the start.

Tommy Keogh got the visitors off the mark with a point after four minutes. Sean McGraynor responded with an equalising point and Oisin McGraynor put the home side ahead at 0-2 to 0-1 when he raced through and fisted over Avondale’s second point after seven minutes.

Adam McHugh levelled on ten minutes and put Baltinglass ahead again when he benefited from an Avondale mistake with a line ball. Two further points from Jason Kennedy (one from a free) had the Slaneysiders leading by 0-5 to 0-2 at the quarter-hour mark.

Conor Byrne pulled back a point from a free for Avondale but for the remainder of the half Baltinglass kept the scoreboard ticking over, John McGrath pointed, Jack Kirwan and Tommy Keogh scored points in quick succession, John McGrath scored another point when a goal looked certain and finally Jason Kennedy finished with his third point of the half. 0-10 to 0-4 at the break and Baltinglass looked very comfortable.

Avondale brought on Ryan Cahill at half-time and got off to a great start in the second half. A long ball from midfield was landed down on Conor Byrne in front of goal. He gained possession and was taken down in front of goal. Oisin McGraynor blasted the penalty past William Rogers to leave just a goal between the sides 0-10 to 1-4.

Baltinglass continued to enjoy a surplus of possession but were finding the massed Avondale defence a tough nut to crack. Paddy Whelan fisted over a point and Tommy Keogh saw a goal effort go across goal and wide of the post.

John McGrath pointed a free and two Adam McHugh points from play left the Slaneysiders ahead by 0-14 to 1-4 with ten minutes left to play.

Eventually Baltinglass broke through for the goal they had threatened when Tommy Keogh found himself on the end of a close passing movement and netted from close in. Avondale struck with a second penalty goal four minutes from time.

Again, Conor Byrne was fouled and again Oisin McGraynor rocketed home the spot kick. The game finished tamely enough when Tommy Keogh and Conor Byrne exchanged points from two frees.

Baltinglass ran out comfortable winners of a game that never reached a high level of intensity on a scoreline of 1-15 to 2-5.

Baltinglass: William Rogers; Paddy Kirwan, John Murray, Chris Grimes; Kevin Murphy, Billy Cullen, Stephan Heaslip; Jack Kirwan (0-1), Sean Doody; Paddy Whelan (0-1), Johnny Keogh, Jason Kennedy (0-3); Adam McHugh (0-4), John McGrath (0-3), Tommy Keogh (1-3). Subs: David Gettings, Niall O’Connor, Mikey English.

Avondale: Danny Morley; Cian ÓHannáin, Eoin Baker, Shane Beavor; Ollie Matthews, David Baker, Ryan Kenny; Aaron Baker, Oisin McGraynor (2-2); Sean McGraynor (0-1), Jack Manley, Cormac McGraynor; Mikey O’Dea, Conor Byrne (0-2), Chris Sillery. Sub: Ryan Cahill.

Referee: Liam D, Keenan (Aughrim).