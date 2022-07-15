Ballymanus close in on Division 5 South crown after impressive victory over Avoca

The Avoca team who lost out to Ballymanus in the SFL Division 5 South clash in Askanagap.

Ballymanus 6-9

Avoca 1-10

A double whammy of second-half goals in two minutes for Ballymanus proved to be the death knell for a battling Avoca in this crucial SFL Division 5 South fixture in Askanagap on Thursday evening.

The victory sees Ollie Murphy’s men travel to Tinahely next Thursday evening knowing that a win will see them crowned as league champions while Annacurra will need to beat Avoca in Rooster Park and hope Tinahely can put a stop to the Ballymanus march to see them take the title.

Although the home side had already scored four goals and led by 4-6 to 1-4 by the time they bagged two more, the first from Seanie O’Neill and the second from the very impressive Conor Byrne, there was still a sense that Avoca were still a threat even though Philip Moran, Shane Whelan and Enda Goggin with help from Kieran Whelan at times had handled most of the attacks from the visitors up to that point.

But those two goals were sucker punches from which Avoca were never going to recover, although they would go on to register six more points with the vital majors they needed just not coming.

Avoca started brightly, racing out to a 0-2 to 0-0 lead after three minutes, the points from lively full-forward Michael Guilfoyle and Stephen McCauley (free).

Great work from Philip Moran helped Ballymanus create the opening for their first score which arrived from the boot of Jim Byrne, with Donal Murphy and Seanie O’Neill also heavily involved.

Sublime kicking from the ground saw half-back Adam Byrne sail over two beautiful 45s and when Donal Murphy pounced on a wayward Avoca restart to finish to the back of the net, the Billies were on their way at 1-4 to 0-2 ahead with 15 on the clock.

Avoca were enjoying plenty of attacks at this stage but had only three wides and two saves from Ballymanus goalkeeper Melvyn Kinch to show for their efforts. They were deploying Sean Fleming as a sweeper, and this left Shane Whelan free at the back for the Billies. Worth noting that Melvyn Kinch possesses an impressively accurate kick-out for Ballymanus. Rare enough to see that standard of restart and an invaluable asset to any team.

A sweeping move from Ollie Murphy’s men ended with Ewan McRae firing home their second major and 60 seconds later Michael O’Neill was retrieving the ball from the back of his net after the almost untouchable Conor Byrne rifled home after Kieran Whelan had pilfered an Avoca restart.

Avoca grabbed a lifeline on the 26th minute when James Murray fired home from the penalty spot, but the visitors also lost JP McDonagh to injury at this stage which certainly didn’t help their cause.

Kieran Whelan dispatched sweetly from the penalty spot immediately after the restart to make it 4-4 to 1-2 and points from Paul Murray and Kieran Whelan (free) either side of singles from James Murray and Stephen McAuley for Avoca left it 4-6 to 1-4 after 10 of the second half.

However, those two fatal majors arrived in rapid succession and that was Avoca’s goose cooked on a warm evening in the stunningly beautiful Askanagap.

Ballymanus would put Conor Byrne in goals for the remainder of the game with Melvyn Kinch moving out to support his defence while corner-back Philip Moran would rampage forward late on to fire over a super point that was heartily enjoyed by the healthy home support.

Best for the Billies was Conor Byrne, Adam Byrne, Tom Parker, Ewan McRae, Donal Murphy and Kieran Whelan with James Murray and Stephen McCauley and Michael Guilfoyle trying hard for the visitors.

Ballymanus: Melvyn Kinch; Philip Moran (0-1), Shane Whelan, Enda Goggin; Adam Byrne (0-2, 2 45s), Paul Murray (0-1), Caolin Goetelen; Tom Parker (0-1), Ewan McRae (1-0); Seán Murphy, Donal Murphy (1-0), Conor Byrne (2-1); Kieran Whelan (1-1, 1f, 1 pen), Seanie O’Neill (1-1), Jim Byrne (0-1).

Avoca: Michael O’Neill; Robbie Warde, Chris Canavan, Paddy Kinsella; Sean Fleming, JP McDonagh, Niall McCauley; Conor Shortt, Stephen Reddy; James Murray (1-4, 1 pen, 2f), Conall O Giollian (0-1), Stephen McCauley (0-2, 2f); Ryan Kavanagh, Michael Guilfoyle (0-1), Stephen Roche (0-1). Subs: Andy Doyle for JP McDonagh (inj), Paul McCusker for R Warde, Dale Moran for M Guilfoyle, Declan Doyle for P Kinsella, Cian O’Neill (0-1) for N McCluskey.

Referee: Max Molloy (Annacurra)