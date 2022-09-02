Wicklow

Back to Independent.ie

| 20.2°C Dublin

Ballymanus and Tinahely footballers help secure first senior title for Toronto Gaels since 1994

Glenn Farrar and Niall Dempsey taste sweet success in Canada

Tinahely's Niall Dempsey and Glenn Farrar of Ballymanus after Toronto Gaels claimed their first Toronto SFC title since 1994. Expand
Toronto Gaels, who defeated Durham Emmets in the Toronto Senior football championship final. Expand

Close

Tinahely's Niall Dempsey and Glenn Farrar of Ballymanus after Toronto Gaels claimed their first Toronto SFC title since 1994.

Tinahely's Niall Dempsey and Glenn Farrar of Ballymanus after Toronto Gaels claimed their first Toronto SFC title since 1994.

Toronto Gaels, who defeated Durham Emmets in the Toronto Senior football championship final.

Toronto Gaels, who defeated Durham Emmets in the Toronto Senior football championship final.

/

Tinahely's Niall Dempsey and Glenn Farrar of Ballymanus after Toronto Gaels claimed their first Toronto SFC title since 1994.

wicklowpeople

Brendan Lawrence

Two Co. Wicklow men were heavily involved in securing the first Toronto Senior Football Championship crown since 1994 for Toronto Gaels recently.

Glenn Farrar of Ballymanus and Niall Dempsey of Tinahely played big parts in the superb win despite neither starting in the decider against Durham Emmets.

Farrar started every game of the season for his adopted club while Dempsey enjoyed plenty of game time as well and both have enjoyed the hectic celebrations that have followed since their 1-14 to 1-9 victory in the final.

Five teams make up the Toronto championship. The Gaels started off with a narrow victory over St Mikes before accounting for St Pats by a comfortable margin. They then lost to Durham before drawing with St Vincent’s.

This is Wicklow Newsletter

The local stories that matter in the Garden County, delivered directly to your inbox every week

This field is required

The Gaels then went on to beat St Vincents in the semi-final by 1-14 to 0-10 while Durham took care of St Pat’s to set up the mouthwatering decider.

A missed penalty for the Gaels was softened somewhat by Durham picking up a black card but a similar punishment was dished out to a Gaels player shortly after. However, they rallied and led by 1-7 to 0-4 at the break.

Durham fought back to level matters at 1-9 apiece but the Gaels were not going to be stopped and clipped over the last five scores to seal a magical victory.

The Wicklow pair were joined by players from Clare, Dublin, Meath, Kildare, Cavan and more.

Privacy