Ballymanus and Tinahely footballers help secure first senior title for Toronto Gaels since 1994

Tinahely's Niall Dempsey and Glenn Farrar of Ballymanus after Toronto Gaels claimed their first Toronto SFC title since 1994.

Two Co. Wicklow men were heavily involved in securing the first Toronto Senior Football Championship crown since 1994 for Toronto Gaels recently.

Glenn Farrar of Ballymanus and Niall Dempsey of Tinahely played big parts in the superb win despite neither starting in the decider against Durham Emmets.

Farrar started every game of the season for his adopted club while Dempsey enjoyed plenty of game time as well and both have enjoyed the hectic celebrations that have followed since their 1-14 to 1-9 victory in the final.

Five teams make up the Toronto championship. The Gaels started off with a narrow victory over St Mikes before accounting for St Pats by a comfortable margin. They then lost to Durham before drawing with St Vincent’s.

The Gaels then went on to beat St Vincents in the semi-final by 1-14 to 0-10 while Durham took care of St Pat’s to set up the mouthwatering decider.

A missed penalty for the Gaels was softened somewhat by Durham picking up a black card but a similar punishment was dished out to a Gaels player shortly after. However, they rallied and led by 1-7 to 0-4 at the break.

Durham fought back to level matters at 1-9 apiece but the Gaels were not going to be stopped and clipped over the last five scores to seal a magical victory.

The Wicklow pair were joined by players from Clare, Dublin, Meath, Kildare, Cavan and more.